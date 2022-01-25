AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") AGRI AGRIW))), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AgriFORCE Brands announced recently.



Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as the Company continues to expand its market reach around the world, driving the Company's integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

Ms. Sabet brings extensive international experience to this newly created role, having previously been charged with leading and growing a brand consulting company headquartered in Asia and Europe, and bringing it to the North American market. She has worked with companies across B2B and B2C, including all aspects of strategic branding from visual identities, messaging, positioning, and consumer research, to developing and implementing effective "go to market" strategies. During her career, Ms. Sabet has directed teams and worked directly with companies such as Pepsico, L'Oréal, Unilever, Mondelez, ConAgra, and Reckitt Benkiser, to name a few.

Said Ms. Sabet: "I grew up in the Canadian Prairies and from a young age, I have been passionate about sustainable agriculture as a solution to numerous global challenges, from climate change to food security." She added: "Branding, marketing, and communications are key contributors to a company's success. I am excited to build on what has been done at AgriFORCE and to support their corporate strategy and international growth."

Said Mr. Pennella: "We are delighted to have Denise on the team. Her international experience and expertise in branding, marketing, and communications will be an asset to AgriFORCE as we continue establish the company as a leader in AgTech innovation on a global level."

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

