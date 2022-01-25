ConnectWise Launches 'ConnectWise Virtual Community', a Collaborative Space for Partners

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced the launch of the expansive ConnectWise Virtual Community . ConnectWise partners will now have one central space online to engage with ConnectWise executives, experts and peers, with links to helpful content that supports and connects the entire ConnectWise ecosystem.



From the early days of the MSP movement through today, ConnectWise has been building, nurturing and facilitating the most engaged IT community in the world (also known as "the IT Nation"). Now, ConnectWise is taking this entire unrivaled community virtual for near real-time engagement, 365 days a year.

The ConnectWise Virtual Community offers two key community collaboration spaces: ConnectWise Solutions and the IT Nation. Both spaces are exclusive for ConnectWise partners to connect with one another, interact with ConnectWise product experts, engage with education training consultants and more. The ConnectWise Solutions space is a great first stop to discover best practices, product education, business knowledge and product innovation topics. The IT Nation space is designed to keep conversations going before, after and in-between in-person events through virtual, real-time collaboration.

"Having served TSPs for over four decades, we know how important community and connection is to maintain a thriving ecosystem," said Amy Lucia, chief marketing officer, ConnectWise. "Our new, expansive virtual community is part of our commitment to deliver a more meaningful partner experience, increase access to ConnectWise experts, and create a safe space for partners to network and learn from their peers. Partners can expect us to listen, learn and evolve our platform over the coming months."

The ConnectWise Virtual Community was created with all roles on the partner team in mind. From those who work directly with the product to the individuals involved with billing, it is an online destination designed to connect users with content, people, tools and areas of opportunity that may exist in their role and business.

The virtual community will also have a federated search with ConnectWise University, offering easy access to ConnectWise documentation and peer answers to partner questions. The company has plans to continuously launch new features on the platform throughout the year including product enhancement requests later this year.

The virtual community will offer support to partners in geographic regions including Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

