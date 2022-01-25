Joint Pain Injections Market Size to Worth Around US$ 7.59 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global joint pain injections market size was reached at USD 3.90 billion in 2020. The geriatrics and the elderly are the most commonly affected by joint problems. The ripping of synovial fluid in the joints caused by injury or ageing causes joint discomfort. Hyaluronic acid, which is found in the synovial fluid, lubricates the spaces between the joints. Hyaluronic acid helps to reduce joint inflammation and pain caused by tissue deterioration and injury. During an injury, hyaluronic acid breaks down, causing joint discomfort and inflammation in the ligaments and tendons that surround the joint.



Osteoarthritis, which is caused by a loss of synovial fluid in the joint area, is a very frequent condition among the elderly. One of the joint pain injections contains hyaluronic acid and are injected directly into the joints to assist alleviate inflammation and pain by filling and lubricating the afflicted area. Psoriatic arthritis, bursitis, gout, osteoarthritis, and other types of joint discomfort are commonly treated with joint pain injections.

Report Highlights

Based on the injection type, the hyaluronic acid injections segment dominated the global joint pain injections market in 2020 with highest market share. Hyaluronic acid injections are used to treat osteoarthritis-related knee discomfort. Hyaluronic acid injections are given to individuals who have failed to respond to pain medications and other treatments. Hyaluronic acid acts as a lubricant and stress absorber in the joints, allowing them to function properly.

Report Scope of the Joint Pain Injections Market

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3.90 billion CAGR from 2021 to 2030 6.9 % Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 By Product Pre-filled injections

Vials Companies Covered Anika Therapeutics Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, SEIKAGAKU Corporation , Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Pfizer Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Allergen Plc.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness largest CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. Asia-Pacific dominates the global joint pain injections market due to rising healthcare expenditures and increased investments in the future years.

North America region accounted largest revenue share in 2020. Due to a huge patient pool and rising disease prevalence, an increase in the senior population, increased obesity, and a high adoption of innovative treatments for joint pain reduction in the region, North America region dominated the global joint pain injections market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for hyaluronic acid injections

The injections segment for joint pain injections market is led by hyaluronic acid injection. Because human joints are like gears that are constantly subjected to wear and tear, hyaluronic acid has excellent lubrication and shock-absorbing properties similar to synovial fluid, reducing joint stiffness and tenderness. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to provide short-term relief in joint sprains experienced by athletes and industrial workers, corticosteroid injections are used as an adjuvant medication in joint pain. Thus, the increasing demand for hyaluronic acid injections is driving the growth of join pain injections market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Shortage of arthritis specialists

The arthritis is observed mainly in the old age people. The use of joint pain injections requires specialists. But due to lack of resources and knowledge, there is shortage of arthritis specialists in various regions. The shortage of arthritis specialists in developing and underdeveloped regions is one of the restricting factors for the growth of market. On the other hand, the high costs of arthritis injections also hinder the growth of the market. As a result, the shortage of arthritis specialists is expected to hinder the growth of joint pain injections market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing geriatric population

The geriatric population is rapidly growing. According to the United Nations, more than 727 million people are 65 or older. Joint pain and other diseases are common among the elderly population. People aged 65 and up are not in good physical shape. They are unable to visit healthcare clinics and hospitals on a regular basis for health checks. As a result, joint pain injections can be used on a large scale by the geriatric population to avoid frequent hospital visits. As a result, during the forecast period, the growing geriatric population creates new lucrative opportunities for the growth of the joint pain injections market.

Challenges

Lack of awareness about the products

The people are not aware about the joint pain injections. The joint pain injections such as hyaluronic acid injections, corticosteroid injections, and platelet-rich plasma injections. The use of these injections requires proper knowledge and training. The utilization of joint pain injections on patients is mainly done by doctors and healthcare experts. For this, the proper and training is provided to professionals. The lack of government initiatives for the promotion of joint pain injections is a restraint factor for the market. As a result, the lack of awareness about the products is a huge challenge for the growth of joint pain injections market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Injection Type

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-rich Plasma Injections

Placental tissue matrix (PTM) Injections

By Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip

Shoulder and Elbow

Spinal Joints

Others





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies





By Product Type

Pre-filled injections

Vials

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of the World

