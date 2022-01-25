Uber Health Hires First Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Health, Uber's healthcare arm, today announced its first Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Cantor.



With over 20 years of leadership experience spanning the healthcare industry, Dr. Cantor will enable Uber Health to continue building innovative solutions that address the needs of patients, clinicians, and care coordinators. As a board-certified geriatrician, his experience designing clinical programs for older adults and vulnerable populations gives him unique insights into the most pressing gaps in care–and how technology can provide the flexible solutions needed to deliver care more efficiently.

"I've seen first-hand how important leveraging transportation is in both improving clinical outcomes and creating care systems that allow patients to live independently in their community," said Dr. Michael Cantor, Chief Medical Officer of Uber Health. "That's why I'm excited to join Uber as the team continues to build relevant solutions that aren't just more efficient for healthcare providers but also help bring care more directly to patients at home on a community-wide scale."

This news comes on the heels of massive growth for Uber Health. Increasing demand for innovative patient transportation, critical deliveries, and other mobility solutions across the healthcare industry has resulted in 71% gross bookings growth for the business unit from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021. Throughout 2021, we announced partnerships with innovators in the healthcare space and have grown our base to over 3,000 healthcare customers.

"The past year we have seen incredible momentum at Uber Health as more and more companies invest in technologies that leverage both transportation and delivery to solve access issues for their patients. As a technology company it's important we do our best to meet our customers where they are; understand the pressing needs of patients, clinicians, and care coordinators; and thoughtfully integrate into their existing clinical workflows," said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. "That's why we're proud to welcome Dr. Cantor to our team. With his expertise, Uber will be able to take an important next step in addressing holistic needs across the healthcare ecosystem. Coupled with our strategic partnerships across the industry, Uber Health is now better positioned than ever to scalably address issues that make healthcare frustrating, inefficient, and expensive for patients and providers."

Uber Health has developed strategic partnerships in the past year with healthcare industry leaders that enable whole patient care such as Papa, Scriptdrop, and ModivCare. Uber Health has participated in key programs delivering promising results for patients with both clinical and social needs, for example, in its work with Surgo Ventures to address maternal health outcomes.

Uber Health will utilize its new clinical expertise to continue developing solutions and relationships that enable greater access to care while reducing costs across the continuum of care, and streamlining population health management for provider, payer, and benefit manager organizations. Over the past year, Uber has also donated 10 million free and discounted rides for vaccination appointments and expanded its platform to include prescription delivery to better meet patients where they are.

About Uber Health

Since 2018, Uber Health's HIPAA-supported solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, nutritious meals to prescription delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 3,000 healthcare customers like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation. By tapping into Uber's logistics expertise, Uber Health's API is able to facilitate everything from mobility solutions to critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.