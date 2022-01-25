Avantax President Todd Mackay to Open Annual FSI OneVoice Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax® President Todd Mackay will welcome hundreds of financial services firm executives to the Financial Services Institute's (FSI) OneVoice 2022 conference, a three-day event from January 31 to February 2 at the Hilton Anatole in Avantax's hometown of Dallas. Hundreds of FSI members, dozens of sponsor companies and more than 80 speakers will participate in this year's annual kickoff event.



"Gathering FSI members together so early in 2022 is excellent timing because as an industry we all navigate the changes and opportunities that our industry has ahead," said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management®. "Avantax's longtime support of FSI reflects our belief in this organization and the benefits it brings to the financial services community, and ultimately, those who seek our counsel. I couldn't be more pleased to be the OneVoice Task Force Chair, and I'm looking forward to an outstanding 2022 conference."

Other Avantax leaders will join Mackay at the event, including several who are featured panelists:

Chief Compliance Officer Mike Pagano will participate in "The New SEC Investment Adviser Marketing Rule" panel (Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 8:15 a.m. CT) reviewing new marketing rules for Financial Professionals and how they can navigate the new policies and procedures involving testimonials and endorsements.

Vice President of Service Excellence Dan Kocher will participate in the "Easy to do Business With" panel (Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 9:45 a.m. CT) discussing innovations that are transforming the business and new technology that is making it easier for customers and Financial Professionals to meet their goals.

Vice President of Human Resources Jamila Ramnanan will participate in the "Driving Employee Engagement and Culture in a Hybrid Work Environment" panel (Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. CT) exploring best practices for staying connected with employees and helping them succeed in the hybrid workplace.



Avantax's relationship with FSI dates back to its founding in 2004, when a company executive became FSI's founding chairman; subsequent company leaders served on FSI's board as well.

About Avantax Wealth Management®

Avantax Wealth Management® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax's Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life's most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients' financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. BCOR, which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $87 billion in total client assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.