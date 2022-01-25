ATP Announces Earning Both ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is excited to announce it is now certified to both ISO 9001:2015 for its Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 27001:2013 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS)

"Having passed the certification audit for two separate certifications serves as external validation that our controls, protocols, and processes align with the international standards for both operations and security," stated Mike Profit, Chief Operating Officer at ATP. "This recognition is a testament to ATP's dedication to ensuring our operations and our technology are under continuous security improvements and assures our customers that they can entrust their data with a world-class organization."

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System are the standards by which modern software companies are measured. This achievement reiterates ATP's long-standing commitment to maintaining the best quality and security practices for its employees and customers. Further, it solidifies the company as the leading provider of innovative, technologically sound, and secure software solutions supporting aviation safety and reliability. By undergoing this rigorous process, ATP demonstrates its commitment to mitigating risks, safeguarding data, and continuing to improve its security practices.

Jim Farrell, Director – Business Processes and Compliance, who has been instrumental in ATP navigating the certification processes, adds, "We are very proud of our certifications. Over the past two years, ATP has developed and improved its quality and information security management, governance, risk, and compliance systems. Due to the advancements in our cybersecurity and privacy posture, we believe our current systems and policies demonstrate industry best practice and our commitment to quality, cybersecurity, privacy, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement."

With the cost of data breaches rising, many clients now require additional security validation before deciding to work with an organization. The ISO 27001 certification provides customers with additional industry validation confirming that ATP will continue meeting increased security requirements, giving them confidence that the organization is maintaining best-in-class security standards.

For more information on ATP and our cybersecurity and privacy capabilities, contact ATP directly at cybersecurity@atp.com or privacy@atp.com.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.