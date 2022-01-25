Forwardly Purchases a Quarter Million Dollars in BLOCKS Tokens

Henderson, NV, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forwardly, Inc. FORW announced today that it has purchased $250,000 in BLOCKS tokens directly from Blocks DAO, LLC. Although the tokens were purchased from treasury, Forwardly paid the quoted market price at the time of the purchase, using cash the company had on hand.



Forwardly President, George Sharp stated, "We believe that Blockchain is the future of everything and together with its investment in HUMBL, Inc., this acquisition of BLOCKS gives Forwardly a foothold in that future. It is Forwardly's intention to hold this asset long term. We are also considering other investments in the blockchain industry."

About BLOCKS

BLOCKS is an advanced tokenization standard on the Ethereum network that facilitates token trade interactions and assists with the removal of ambiguity around decimals, minting and burning on blockchain.

BLOCKS is available for the open-source development of consumer, corporate and government blockchain applications in areas like Mobile ID, Payments, Ticketing, Land, Title, Registries, Real Estate and more. For more information, including free BLOCKS Builders modules, visit: www.BLOCKS.io.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

