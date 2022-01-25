GoodData Rebrands to Reflect Its Forward-Looking Strategic Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData ™, the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, today announced a full rebrand to usher in the next phase of the analytics industry and renew its corporate vision on the heels of significant company growth. The decision to rebrand the company's logo, color palette, imagery, and website reflects an evolved core messaging — one focused on activating data insights organization-wide.



"The world of data and analytics is constantly progressing, and at GoodData, we've consistently predicted what comes next not only in terms of products and services, but also in our vision and branding," said Founder and CEO Roman Stanek. "As we look ahead to a cloud-native world and a future centered around composability, we're updating our look and messaging to stand out in the field and unite our present and future offerings."

"Our values are clear. We are open: transparent and inclusive in what we do. We are collaborative: anticipating the needs of our customers and partners to improve their performance and achieve results. We are true: pioneering truth and accuracy in data to inform better insights. We are bold: daring and confident in our actions, and ambitious in our goals to usher in a new era for data and analytics," Stanek continued. "The pioneer mentality that resonates throughout GoodData's business model is evident in our new brand approach, and I believe this will be the most influential version of GoodData yet."

GoodData's rebrand embraces a new era of change — leaving behind the old guard approach of siloed, closed, and static data and analytics in favor of an open-minded execution centered on accessibility and collaboration.

As some in the wider industry move toward commoditization of business intelligence, GoodData sets a new path toward the democratization of insights: empowering all users — no matter their technical proficiency — to make decisions with accuracy and confidence.

See the new GoodData website and keep up to date on forthcoming services and solutions paving the way for a composable future of analytics.

