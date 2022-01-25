Opendoor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") OPEN, a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that management will present to the investor community at the following investor conferences:



Carrie Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Eric Wu, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at investor.opendoor.com. Specific dates and times will be noted in the Events and Presentations section.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com .

