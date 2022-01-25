Bankers NFT drop rated a must-have for metaverse collectors by crypto.co

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbanked, a global fintech provider that connects traditional enterprise and banking systems with blockchain, today announced that the company's upcoming Bankers NFT drop has been named a "must-have for metaverse collectors" by leading blockchain analyst website, Crypto.co.

Unbanked's Bankers NFT was created by renowned NFT artist, Antoine Mingo, creator of the highly-popular Pudgy Penguins project, and is expected to drop on January 31, 2022. But this project goes far beyond where well-known NFTs like Bored Apes and Crypto Punks have dared to go; the Bankers NFT gives holders free access to Unbanked's upcoming lending and borrowing protocol, as well as 20% more profit than the general public when using the company's Unbanked Yield product.

The article states, "The Bankers NFT will be a must-have for metaverse collectors. By combining a well-known artist, with digital scarcity, utility, and community, this drop is poised to be a must-watch for many in the NFT community."

Unbanked Co-CEO, Ian Kane, said, "We are so proud to receive this recognition from Crypto.co. The entire Unbanked team has worked so hard to deliver this product and raise awareness over the last few months."

Kane continued, "We aren't just trying to build something that looks good, but something that has practical functionality in the real world for our customers who are interested in crypto, DeFi, and great financial control."

The Bankers NFT drop will go live on January 31, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET. The release will be conducted like a dutch auction where the price starts at $800 and will continue to drop $50 every 30 minutes until all Bankers are sold out or a floor price of $200 in ETH is reached. Once the public sale is live, any Bankers left over after 72 hours will be burned - reducing the total supply.

How to Buy a Banker:

Purchase ETH (Ethereum) on a fiat-to-crypto exchange like Coinbase or Binance. Download and install Meta Mask in your web browser Send your ETH from Coinbase to your MetaMask wallet address Visit the "Minting" URL on the Bankers webpage on drop day (Jan 31) Connect your Metamask wallet, select the number of Bankers you want, and click "mint"

If you have questions, you can visit the Bankers NFT Discord channel. You can learn more about Unbanked Bankers NFT drop on their website here.

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

You can learn more about Unbanked at unbanked.com or by following them on Facebook (facebook.com/unbankedhq), Twitter (@unbankedhq), Linkedin (linkedin.com/company/unbankedhq), and Instagram (@unbankedhq).

