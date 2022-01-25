Varonis Announces New Features to Slash Data Exposure in Microsoft 365

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS, a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces Version 8.6 of the Varonis Data Security Platform. The enhancements include expanded data security for Microsoft 365 with at-a-glance tools to uncover exposed files and folders, new threat models to defend against ransomware, and automated labeling for sensitive files.



The Varonis Data Security Platform helps organizations secure their critical information using automation to enforce Zero Trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect modern attacks by putting data first. New capabilities in Version 8.6 help organizations protect sensitive data within Microsoft 365 by defending against external attacks and making it easy to discover and remediate overexposed information as companies collaborate in the cloud.

Version 8.6 of the Varonis Data Security Platform delivers:

Dashboards to visualize data exposure from shared links. Varonis reveals how sensitive files, folders, or sites in SharePoint Online and OneDrive are shared—whether with specific people, organization-wide, with external users, or even the entire internet—so you can promptly remove access and reduce your organization's blast radius.

Threat models that detect and defend against ransomware and modern attacks. Protect your Microsoft 365 environments with new and updated threat models designed to detect active ransomware attacks and insider threats.

Expanded remediation capabilities for SharePoint Online and OneDrive sites. IT admins can easily remove risky collaboration links and crack down on overshared information in SharePoint Online and OneDrive sites—no matter who 'owns' the site—and keep data safe.

Automatic labeling and data protection. Enforce data security policies and adhere to relevant regulations with new automatic labeling that can apply Microsoft AIP labels to data in SharePoint and OneDrive based on Varonis' highly accurate classification policies.

"Organizations of all sizes are embracing Microsoft 365 to boost teamwork and communication—but all too often, data protection takes a backseat to collaboration, leaving data unsecured and at risk," said Brian Vecci, Field CTO, Varonis. "Microsoft 365 allows users to collaborate directly without the need for IT—and this makes permissions visibility and management immensely complex compared to on-premises environments. These challenges require a data-first approach to prevent data breaches. With Varonis, organizations can better protect their data not only in Microsoft 365, but across their hybrid-cloud IT environments—all with one powerful, proven platform."

Version 8.6 of the Varonis Data Security Platform is available now.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

