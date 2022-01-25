Breakout Audio Social App Launches Exclusive Leigh Steinberg NFT Created for 35th Big Game Party

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakout, the fast-growing audio social network offering freedom from censorship as well as the opportunity for users to make money from their own data, today announced that it will host the launch of super-agent Leigh Steinberg's first charitable NFT on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon EST on the app.
Each NFT auction winner will own one of 10 NFTs created for this event along with an autographed poster of the NFT and four tickets granting access to Steinberg's exclusive Big Game Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2022, or Leigh's next Big Game Party in 2023. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the non-profit organization The Lantern Network.
Bidders can join the NFT auction by downloading the Breakout App from the Apple or Google stores and then visiting the NFT Marketplace section: https://breakoutsocial.com.
This is the first time Steinberg has launched an NFT or worked exclusively with a social platform. The Steinberg NFT launch is the first such event to be hosted on Breakout, but the company plans more of these launches in the future.
About Breakout
Breakout is an audio social app/network for people who want high-quality, verified content that can be created and heard easily and is free from big-tech censorship. The free app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit https://breakoutsocial.com.
Media Contact:
Scott Robertson, APR
RobertsonComm for Breakout Social
scott@robertsoncomm.com
M: 949-212-7096
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
