Leggett & Platt Announces 4Q 2021 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt LEG, a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results, annual guidance, market conditions and related matters on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).
This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt's website at www.leggett.com. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on February 7 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt LEG is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is one of Fortune's World Most Admired Companies.
Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations
