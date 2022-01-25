Bipsync Secures Strategic Investment, Welcomes Jim Kocis as Board Chairman in a Key Advisory Role

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a leading financial technology provider of research management software, today announces a new strategic investment by Hudson Street Ventures, the private investment vehicle created by Jim Kocis to deploy long-term, permanent capital.

As part of the transaction, all external investors including Edison Partners and FINTOP Capital are exiting to Hudson Street Ventures, with the existing Bipsync team retaining their ownership. The Bipsync leadership team remains unchanged, as will all client services, and Jim Kocis joins Bipsync's board as Chairman in a key advisory role.

"We are proud of what we've built so far at Bipsync, with a differentiated value proposition and capital-efficient growth," said Jennifer Lee, Partner at Edison Partners. "We are grateful to Danny and the team for being great partners with us over the last three years and are excited to see what this next chapter brings for Bipsync."

"Jim is a visionary and pioneer in the alternative asset data ecosystem, and I've watched him grow Burgiss into a market-leading provider," said Rick Kushel, General Partner at Fintop Capital. "This will certainly be an exciting path forward for Danny and the Bipsync team. We thank them for their hard work and dedication."

Bipsync, founded in 2012, has established its market position as the premier integrated research environment, delivering an unmatched user-friendly experience with enterprise-grade security and compliance. Bipsync integrates a centralized research database, an intuitive note-taking, organization tools, workflow pipelines, and automation for research that is always available whenever and wherever investors are working.

"I am thrilled to be working with Danny and his team," said Jim Kocis. "They had the vision, smarts, and discipline to build a great, flexible platform for investment research. That fits well with my background and experience. I am equally excited by the unlimited potential of their products and platform."

Jim Kocis brings three decades of expertise to Bipsync's board. He is a technologist, author, entrepreneur, and investor. Jim founded Burgiss, a global, market-leading provider of data and analytical solutions for institutional investors, with a particular focus on private capital and total plan solutions. A graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology in Chemical Engineering with a Distinction in Humanistic Studies, Jim is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Stevens Venture Center at Stevens Institute of Technology.

"The streamlined capital structure, permanent capital, and Jim's involvement ensure Bipsync's independence, continued product innovation, and a perfect strategic partner for our long-term growth strategy," said Danny Donado, founder and CEO of Bipsync. "We thank Edison, FINTOP, and all former investors for their partnership and couldn't be more excited for our clients and employees as we enter the next stage of Bipsync's growth."

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a Research Automation Platform purposefully designed to optimize end-to-end research management processes connecting investment front and back offices. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our customers' research processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world's largest allocators right through to pre-launch hedge funds rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique research processes and drive operational excellence.

About Hudson Street Ventures

Hudson Street Ventures, LLC is a private investment firm deploying long-term, permanent capital. The firm was established in 2021 by Jim Kocis, founder and CEO of Burgiss, a financial technologies and data provider to the private capital industry.

Media Contact:

Bipsync

Matt Marriott

MMarriott@bipsync.com

+1-646-661-5847

