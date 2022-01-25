(AFIB) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Acutus Medical Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus " or "the Company") AFIB.



On or around August 6, 2020, Acutus conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 8,800,000 shares priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on March 19, 2021, analysts at both William Blair and JPMorgan downgraded Acutus's stock, citing the Company's weaker than expected revenue guidance and lack of clarity regarding progress on the commercialization of the Company's AcQMap product.

On January 19, 2022, Acutus announced a corporate restructuring plan. The Company plans to review strategic priorities and cost structures.

Acutus stock closed at $2.20 on January 25, 2022.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Acutus shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com