Central and Eastern Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 7.25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027

25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.67 % during 2022-2027



Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for developing many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across Central and Eastern Europe countries, leading to further development of large data centers in the market. The market is driven by the rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML, which are driving investments from data center service providers. In 2021, more than 25 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the Central and Eastern Europe region.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market



• 5G to Boost Edge Data Center Deployment

• Sustainable Initiatives Increase among Data Center Operators

• Increased Adoption of AI-Based Infrastructure

• Increasing Smart City Development and Other Government Initiatives

• Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

• Covid-19 on Data Center Market

• IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

• Data Center Investments Continue to Rise



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Several new data center investors namely, NTT Global Data Centers, DATA4, ClusterPower, Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, have announced multiple investments, thus aiding market growth for data centers.

• Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the market growth in Central and Eastern Europe. Russia is among the major countries working on improving in-land connectivity.

• The government's interest to promote data center investments through the land for development, reducing electricity tariff, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.



CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTS



The Central and Eastern Europe data center market has the following segmentation:



• Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Cooling Technique

• General Construction

• Tier Standard

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The data center IT infrastructure market is growing due to the high consumption of Internet-based services. Technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT are growing the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to investments in hyperscale data centers, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

• The data center market is witnessing high penetration of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which will drive overall growth due to exponential data generation driven by improvement in fixed broadband and wireless network connectivity to accelerate the market's growth.



Market segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market segmentation by IT infrastructure



• Server

• Storage

• Network



Market segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building and Engineering Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS



Market segmentation by Tier Standard



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. As these providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities in the country and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure for the benefit of the market.

• Flash storage arrays that match the performance requirement of Central and Eastern European enterprises will witness higher adoption in the market. Flash will become a mandatory storage platform for HPE, Dell, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco are among the major revenue generators in the market.



Key IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Pure Storage



Key Support Infrastructure Providers



• 3M

• ABB

• Aermec

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Aksa Power Generation

• Alfa Laval

• Carrier

• Caterpillar

• Condair

• Cummins

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Perkins Engines

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv



Key Construction Contractors



• AODC

• Arup

• AECOM

• Aurora Group

• DataDome

• Deerns

• Dipl-Ing. H. C. Hollige

• Etop

• Fluor Corporation

• Free Technologies Engineering

• GreenMDC

• Haka Moscow

• ICT Facilities

• IMOS

• ISG

• KKCG Group

• Mace

• PORR Group

• STRABAG

• TECHKO

• Tetra Tech

• Qumak

• Warbud

• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

• ZAUNERGROUP



Key Data Center Investors



• 3data

• 3S Group

• Artnet

• Amazon Web Services

• Beyond.Pl

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Google

• IXcellerate

• Magenta Telekom

• Microsoft

• Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

• Neterra

• Netia

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Orange Business Services

• Rostelecom Data Centers

• Stadtwerke Feldkirch

• VK Cloud Solutions (Mail.ru)

• Yandex



New Entrants



• Clusterpower

• Data4

• Vantage Data Centers



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT have been strong enablers of the data center market industry growth in Russia. The deployment of a 5G network in major cities of Russia, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices in business and consumer segments.

• Rapid investments in technology and network connectivity, favorable government support, the growing OTT and gaming market, GDPR implementation, and new cloud region announcements by hyperscale operators will be strong drivers for the Poland data center industry in the coming years.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Russia

• Poland

• Austria

• Czech Republic

• Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Central and Eastern Europe data center market?

2. Who are the key investors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center industry?

3. What segments are covered in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market?

4. What are the factors driving the data center colocation market growth in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market?

5. Which country has the highest market share in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market?

