YouHodler Adds 10 New Coins for Staking, Trading, and Crypto Loans

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, has announced their support for 10 new tokens, including Avalanche (AVAX), 1inch Network (1INCH), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Cosmos (ATOM), BitTorrent (BTT), Filecoin (FIL), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Elrond (EGLD). In addition to that, YouHodler will become the first service ever to pay up to 5.5% of interest on Zilliqa (ZIL) and FTX Token (FTT).
YouHodler provides a variety of ways to profit from digital assets, particularly with crypto savings accounts. Once the funds are deposited into the user's crypto savings account, the first weekly payment period begins and at the end of each week, the earned amount is deposited directly into the user's account. YouHodler provides estimated earnings for different time periods up to 12 months, thereby making it simple to calculate potential income and plan ahead.
All added tokens are trusted by the users and are present in Coinmarketcap Top 100. YouHodler already pays interest on BTC, PAXG, USDC, TUSD, USDT, HUSD, PAX, BNB, HT, XRP, XLM, and ETH deposits. All crypto funds on YouHodler are secured with industry-best practices and custody solutions developed by Ledger Vault and Fireblocks.
According to Ilya Volkov, the CEO and co-founder of YouHodler, "DeFi allows consumers to earn interest on their capital through farming and staking but the process is challenging and not that much user-friendly. And with staking you need to lock 2 times more funds than you might want to, since you need both the token and USDT." "We're seeing a lot of demand for these specific projects, they have growing communities and as a CeDeFi platform we want to remove the burden from our users and allow them to benefit from this economy."
YouHodler's solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat, and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral. Unlocking the value of crypto assets, the team shares a mission of helping people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now.
About YouHodler
YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users' funds are protected with Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand.
Social LInks:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/youhodler
Telegram: https://t.me/youhodler_official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouHodler/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/youhodler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/youhodler/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Kxvqm8Q-l_WGxQL0VpEEQ
Media Contact
Brand: YouHodler
Contact: Ilya Volkov (CEO & Founder)
Email: welcome@youhodler.com
Website: https://www.youhodler.com
SOURCE: YouHodler
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.