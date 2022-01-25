Immunovant Appoints Mark Levine as Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Levine adds valuable experience to the leadership team as Immunovant accelerates the development of batoclimab with the expected initiation of three pivotal trials in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Mark Levine as Chief Legal Officer.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Mark Levine as Immunovant's Chief Legal Officer," said Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Mark's broad legal experience at biopharmaceutical companies ranging from early-stage development through commercialization will enhance our existing capabilities as we plan to initiate pivotal trials for batoclimab in 2022."

Mr. Levine joins Immunovant with more than 20 years of legal experience including negotiating mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; managing licensing agreements and partnerships; and providing counsel to optimize development and commercialization. Mr. Levine most recently served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, where he was a member of the executive committee and was responsible for overseeing all legal and compliance affairs related to Flexion's launch of ZILRETTA® in the United States in 2017 and building its pipeline. Mr. Levine's tenure at Flexion culminated in the acquisition of the company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in late 2021. Mr. Levine previously served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a publicly traded development stage biopharmaceutical company, and as Associate General Counsel at Clinical Data, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company acquired by Forest Laboratories, Inc. (now AbbVie) after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval of the company's VIIBRYD® in 2011.

Immunovant recently announced that it plans to initiate a Phase 3 study for batoclimab in myasthenia gravis (MG) in the first half of calendar year 2022, and also plans to resume development of batoclimab in thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA). In addition to MG, TED and WAIHA, the Company plans to announce two new indications, which would bring the total number of indications under study to five. Of the five indications being studied, three (including MG) are expected to be initiated as pivotal trials in 2022.

"Batoclimab's potential to meaningfully improve the lives of people with a wide range of autoimmune diseases drew me to this opportunity," said Mr. Levine. "I'm also excited to join a talented executive team and a dynamic company culture as clinical trials are expected to resume."

Mr. Levine holds a B.A. from Binghamton University, SUNY, and a J.D. from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing batoclimab, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Forward-Looking Statements

