Actipulse Neuroscience Joins Y Combinator

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actipulse Neuroscience, a Boston and Mexico-City-based startup pioneer in Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation therapeutics, today announces its participation in the renowned startup accelerator, Y Combinator. The company is granted funding with the aim of improving the global state of mental health through its innovative patented technology.

Non-invasive brain stimulation is a widely utilized, FDA-cleared treatment for patients diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder but is limited to a hospital setting due to the cost and complexity of the treatment. Actipulse's proprietary brain stimulation device aims for patients to be treated directly from their home, with the same efficacy, and at a lower cost of treatment.

The company's objective is to ensure an easily accessible non-medical, painless, and effective treatment, by bringing an innovative solution to the mental health crisis that developed throughout the pandemic. This particular condition has been identified as one of the most commonly occurring long-term effects of COVID-19.

"Actipulse Neuroscience is really proud to be part of Y Combinator," says Adrien Châtillon, CEO and Founder of Actipulse Neuroscience. "This opportunity gives us the chance to advance in our mission of democratizing access to a better and more affordable mental healthcare," he underlines.

With an alarming 75% of people in high-income countries that suffer from depression lacking adequate care and the recent increase in diagnosed cases worldwide, there's an urgent need to implement new technologies in that area. With the support of Y Combinator funding, Actipulse will accelerate the development of its clinical pipeline not only in Major Depressive Disorder but also in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, which have recently entered their pilot study phase.

About Actipulse Neuroscience

Actipulse Neuroscience is a neuro-tech company specializing in the clinical research of Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation therapeutics. They're on the mission of treating neurological and psychiatric disorders using proprietary neuromodulation technology, which applies high-frequency and low-intensity magnetic pulses to provide non-invasive treatment, achieving a desirable therapeutic effect.

About Y Combinator

Y Combinator is a U.S.-based technology start-up accelerator, providing seed funding for businesses at the early stages of development. The company contributed to launching over 3,000 companies, such as Airbnb, Coinbase, Dropbox, and Twitch.

