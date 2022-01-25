Xcelerate Files Supplemental Information For Removal of Shell Status

Mauldin, SC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink: XCRT) today announced that it has filed a Supplemental Report with OTC Markets to remove the "shell' status symbol from the OTC Markets webpage.
"As a result of the Company's recent Form 1-A filing with the SEC we believe that Xcelerate is no longer classified as a shell company under SEC rules" said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO. "Accordingly, we have filed a Supplemental Report with OTC Markets requesting that this designation be removed. The removal of this designation will take us one step closer to our previously announced plan to complete an uplisting to the OTCQB, with the ultimate goal of uplisting to a national exchange" O'Shea said.
For more information, please visit www.xcelerate.global
Contact:
mike@xcelerate.global
854-900-2020
SAFE HARBOR
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.