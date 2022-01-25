Definitive Healthcare launches Latitude Discovery for pre-commercial biopharma and medical device companies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare DH, an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the availability of Latitude Discovery, a new product aimed at pre-commercial biopharma and medical device companies. With Latitude Discovery, users can quickly perform iterative analysis of real-world data to assess and size potential market opportunities associated with therapy development for granular patient cohorts.



Latitude Discovery is purposefully designed to meet the needs of pre-commercial pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies who are looking to bring new treatments to market. With billions of commercial medical claims, Latitude Discovery users gain self-service access to the precise market intelligence they need when they need it as they advance through the lengthy commercialization process.

Key capabilities of Latitude Discovery include:

The ability to quickly create new patient cohorts for analysis and reporting using any combination of diagnosis or procedure with additional filters on patients and providers

Rapid real-time commercial intelligence visualizations on the size of addressable patient and provider populations, clinical volumes, demographics and payor mix

Customizable claims data report templates to understand all additional diagnoses and procedures associated with the target population



"Bringing a new treatment to market is an incredibly lengthy and arduous process that requires years of work, hefty investments of time and money, and clearing many regulatory hurdles," said Jason Krantz, CEO and founder of Definitive Healthcare. "With Latitude Discovery, companies at the very beginning of this journey now have a solution tailored to them. From discovery and development to full commercial activation, Definitive Healthcare delivers the healthcare commercial intelligence that life sciences organizations need at every step."

Latitude Discovery is part of the Latitude Analytics Suite, a new reporting and analytics package that enables companies of all sizes to accelerate their commercialization efforts with real-time analytics leveraging Definitive Healthcare data and intelligence. The first product in the suite, Latitude Reporting, targets life sciences companies in the commercial phase and was released in October 2021.

Request a demo of Latitude Discovery at definitivehc.com/free-trial.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

