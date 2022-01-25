Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Gives Update Regarding Roll-Out of Cannabis & CBD Beverages

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -– Anything Technologies Media Inc. (EXMT) (Alternative Wellness Health), announced today that the joint venture negotiations with a major THC Licensed and grow organization expects to be concluded soon and the joint venture should be completed by the end of January.

Orders for both the Licensed Cannabis Water and CBD beverages expect to be processed and manufactured at our facility in February. We anticipate working with our distribution channels which will include California distributors for the Cannabis Water and a multi-state rollout for our CBD Beverages. As previously stated, this joint venture will allow access to 6 distributors and over 1000 dispensaries in the CBD and Cannabis market. Our multi-state CBD Water distribution model will include California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Ohio to follow.

Rick Wilson, President of EXMT, states, "We have recognized an underserved market for Cannabis in Water, as well as CBD Water. We have developed great partners and have set aside the funding and investments for this new market. We're very excited to increase our new revenue models in this industry."

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (Alternative Wellness Health)

Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) (Alternative Wellness Health) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

And Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Amethyst Beverage:

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several non-profit organizations nationally including its own Amethyst Foundation.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals, and protein as well.

About Sonoran Flower LLC.

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and hemp beverages. Sonoran Flower also owns a dispensary and cultivation license in Arizona.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com