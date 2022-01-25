 Skip to main content

TAB Bank Provides Foundry in New York with a $7 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022 8:25am   Comments
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a foundry in New York with a $7 million asset-based credit facility. The new facility is based on a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company's ongoing working capital needs.

The company designs and manufactures high quality ductile and malleable iron castings. Their facility has complete raw material to final casting in-house manufacturing, heat-treating, finishing, and quality control capabilities.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank


Primary Logo

