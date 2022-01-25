Vision Food Innovations Announces New Distributor, Expanding Sales Network

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Food Innovations ("the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through UNFI Canada. UNFI Canada is a leader among suppliers focusing on organic, natural, and specialty products and is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of healthy and specialty foods in Canada and the United States. UNFI is Whole Foods Market's main supplier, with their traffic making up over a third of its revenue in 2018.



Although currently working with UNFI Canada, if the relationship continues to evolve positively, opportunities could expand to US markets. The Company has already had some preliminary discussions with US retailers.

The Company, which started commercial production in March 2021, has made a solid start to 2022. Its sights are set on increasing its retail sales in the first and second quarters of this year and beyond by breaking into new markets and solidifying existing relationships. The plant-based industry is hot, there can be no doubt. However, many companies struggle to go from concept and testing to generating sales and, most importantly, revenue. This is not the case for Vision.

Vineet Jain, CEO of Vision Food Innovations stated, "Our relationship with UNFI, solidified with the first purchase order, has once again, demonstrated the team's ability to grow, and to expand into new markets. The success of our hero brand Nature's Flair, supported by the recently added private-label revenue stream, shows we have the products that the market is looking for."

The Company is currently raising funds to support its rapid growth on Equivesto, an online equity crowdfunding portal, and is over 250 percent funded. Full details are available here, and investment online is open to Canadians starting from $500.

Vision Food Innovations

Vision Food Innovations Limited (Vision) is a Canadian commercial plant-based bakery committed to innovation and sustainability while providing the market with plant-based products that are easy, affordable, and nutritious—taking plant-based products mainstream. They have seen exponential growth since launching in March 2021 and are already in commercial production and available for purchase in retailers across Ontario.

