Vision Food Innovations Announces New Distributor, Expanding Sales Network

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Food Innovations ("the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through UNFI Canada. UNFI Canada is a leader among suppliers focusing on organic, natural, and specialty products and is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of healthy and specialty foods in Canada and the United States. UNFI is Whole Foods Market's main supplier, with their traffic making up over a third of its revenue in 2018.
Although currently working with UNFI Canada, if the relationship continues to evolve positively, opportunities could expand to US markets. The Company has already had some preliminary discussions with US retailers.
The Company, which started commercial production in March 2021, has made a solid start to 2022. Its sights are set on increasing its retail sales in the first and second quarters of this year and beyond by breaking into new markets and solidifying existing relationships. The plant-based industry is hot, there can be no doubt. However, many companies struggle to go from concept and testing to generating sales and, most importantly, revenue. This is not the case for Vision.
Vineet Jain, CEO of Vision Food Innovations stated, "Our relationship with UNFI, solidified with the first purchase order, has once again, demonstrated the team's ability to grow, and to expand into new markets. The success of our hero brand Nature's Flair, supported by the recently added private-label revenue stream, shows we have the products that the market is looking for."
The Company is currently raising funds to support its rapid growth on Equivesto, an online equity crowdfunding portal, and is over 250 percent funded. Full details are available here, and investment online is open to Canadians starting from $500.
Vision Food Innovations
Vision Food Innovations Limited (Vision) is a Canadian commercial plant-based bakery committed to innovation and sustainability while providing the market with plant-based products that are easy, affordable, and nutritious—taking plant-based products mainstream. They have seen exponential growth since launching in March 2021 and are already in commercial production and available for purchase in retailers across Ontario.
Website: https://visionfoodinnovations.com/
IG: @visionbakeries @natures.flair
FB: https://www.facebook.com/Vision-Bakeries
Twitter: @VisionFoodInno
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vision-bakeries-limited/
For more information or questions, please contact Victoria Bennett of Bennett Milner Williams Consulting victoria@bmwconsults.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.