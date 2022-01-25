StepStone Group to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. STEP today announced that the Company will release its results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).
Replay
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through February 22, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN is 13725993. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.
About StepStone
StepStone Group Inc. STEP is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $519 billion of private markets allocations, including $121 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.
Contacts
Shareholder Relations:
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106
Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.