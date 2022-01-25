Scratchpad Raises $33 Million Series B Funding as Demand for its Revenue Team Workspace Soars

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scratchpad, Inc ., pioneer and leader of the revenue team workspace, today announced it has secured a $33 million Series B round, bringing its total funding to $49 million. Existing investor David Sacks's Craft Ventures led the preemptive round with continued participation from Accel.



Scratchpad's Revenue Team Workspace has quickly been established as the gold-standard for software that makes salespeople happy and helps revenue teams produce more. In the last year, Scratchpad has attracted tens of thousands of users (salespeople) and thousands of companies including Algolia, Allstate, Chilipiper, Ironclad, Pitchbook, Quora, Sendoso, Segment, Talkdesk, Twilio, Udemy, Upwork, Vanta, Vidyard, and more. These organizations have adopted Scratchpad for managing their sales pipeline, taking and sharing notes, working their to-dos, forecasting with their managers, making handoffs between teams easier, and collaborating with their revenue teams more effectively.

"When you're on the board and see a company keeps beating its forecasts, you have to be a little dense not to ask if you can invest more," said David Sacks, co-founder and general partner at Craft Ventures.

"We didn't need to think twice: Craft has been an incredible partner since leading our Series A round a year ago and we welcomed the opportunity to go bigger together. We've developed real trust and alignment such that the process for this round transpired essentially over three text messages. We're excited to deepen our partnership as we continue to build the first revenue team workspace and cement our leadership in this rapidly growing category," says Pouyan Salehi, CEO and co-founder of Scratchpad.

Sales reps are overloaded with technology and tools like CRM software, call recording, email sequencing, note taking, and much more. Yet, most reps still use general-purpose spreadsheets, docs, note apps, and task managers to do their jobs only to then suffer from hours of manual data entry to update their CRM for their managers. Revenue teams are literally paying their reps to complete administrative work instead of revenue-generating work. Worse yet, the data quality in most CRMs remains poor and sales process adherence is mostly a dream.

Scratchpad is the only solution that truly consolidates tools sales teams use within a single, unified revenue team workspace instantly connected to Salesforce, including: spreadsheets, task managers, chat, deal collaboration, sales notes, and pipeline management.

"Scratchpad's product has fueled their rise as one of the fastest-growing bottom-up sales tech startups. Their strong adoption, user engagement, and customer retention reflect the value they're providing to businesses," added Sacks.

What customers are saying

"With Scratchpad we were able to drive the desired behaviors and get key insights with CoM + MEDDPICC + Forecast inputs to help drive predictability, and our team didn't need to take on a change management effort because salespeople already loved using the product. One of the examples beyond just better context on deals and adherence to our methodology, Scratchpad was launched to help with our AE and SDR teams jointly collaborating on outbound and territory management." - Joe Morrissey, Former CRO, Segment

"Good ops teams should be figuring out how to make it easier for salespeople to sell and enablement is about providing the training, guidance, and coaching to make sales teams really effective. When you have an ops team and an enablement team that have sold before and have had any element of empathy for salespeople, it's a no-brainer to buy Scratchpad." - Jonas Taylor, GTM Enablement Effectiveness, Lattice

"Scratchpad helps us move opportunities through the pipeline way more efficiently and effectively and in a friendlier way than AE's were previously trying to do with just Salesforce. For them, Scratchpad is actually fun to use which makes them want to move their deals through the pipeline. If Scratchpad were removed, I think people would legitimately be upset. This is how salespeople will interact with Salesforce in the future at nearly every single company." - Victor Schwenoha, GTM Operations, Vanta



"I've been using Scratchpad since making my latest move to Mixpanel, and it's my favorite piece of our CSM/RM/AE tech stack. Like the rest of the world, I've used Salesforce for years and always felt like it was a bit cumbersome to interact with and a requirement from management, not a tool for client facing users. Scratchpad totally filed down those rough edges into a core experience I'm loving." - Zach Bates, Senior Customer Success Manager at Mixpanel

About Scratchpad

Scratchpad is the pioneer and leader of the revenue team workspace combining sales notes, spreadsheets, tasks managers, chat, notifications, deal collaboration, pipeline management, Kanban boards, search, and sales process compliance in a delightful experience, always connected to Salesforce. In less than 30 seconds, revenue teams can set up, increase sales data hygiene to consistently achieve quota attainment. Founded in 2019, Scratchpad is a privately held company backed by Accel and Craft Ventures. To learn more, visit http://www.scratchpad.com .