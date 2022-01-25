KidneyDiet App Brings Expert Nutritional Guidance to Those Suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kismetly Inc., maker of the number one downloaded kidney-health nutrition app to help people manage chronic kidney disease through informed nutritional choices, has unveiled a new version of the KidneyDiet app. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , KidneyDiet is the most comprehensive – yet easy to use – app on the market that helps people with kidney disease watch their nutrient intake and educate themselves about their changing nutritional needs during the course of kidney disease. The latest release includes new features for easy customization, new tracking tools to provide greater visibility into nutrient intake, easier reporting to ease communications with doctors and dietitians, and much more.

Whether on dialysis or not, patients and their caregivers often do not understand the critical impact of and importance of key nutrients: Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein, Sodium and fluids. KidneyDiet makes it easy to personalize your Daily Dietary Guidelines and compare your nutritional intake against your doctor's recommendations. Unlike other offerings on the market, which either lack comprehensive nutritional data or are too complex to clearly deliver usable analysis and guidance for users, only KidneyDiet is a detailed yet easy to use one-stop-shop that pulls from USDA data along with other verifiable data sources to have the most complete, accurate data possible.

The KidneyDiet app offers the industry's most comprehensive nutrient tracking from USDA and NCC that shows insight into your intake of the 3Ps (Phosphorus, Potassium, Protein), sodium, and water, plus data on phosphorus and water for packaged foods which often lack that information in their labeling. KidneyDiet also goes beyond those critical elements to assess carbohydrates, glycemic index, glycemic load, fat, cholesterol, vitamins and minerals in the foods you eat, offering:

Clear, understandable charts and tables to provide clarity on your nutrition

Personalized guidelines to tailor the app to meet your specific needs

Easy-grab lists of favorite foods

Ability to email your Daily Diary to yourself or your healthcare provider

KidneyDiet was started with the sole intention of educating patients and caregivers on the delicate balance of nutrition and kidney health. The earlier version of KidneyDiet quickly became the top download for kidney nutrition. But why stop with the best when you can make it even better? Based on patient and user feedback, the latest version of KidneyDiet has been radically improved to include all of the above capabilities plus new functionality that responds directly to customers' requested changes. Users can now:

Customize the guidelines for nutrients and tailor the app to address personal concerns

Leverage tracking tools for daily fluid intake, as well as nutrients: phosphorus, potassium, protein, sodium, calories

Gain new visibility into nutrient information that may be of concern to diabetics: glycemic index, glycemic load, as well as carbohydrates, sugar, and fiber

Understand nutrient information that may be of concern to people with high blood pressure, hypertension, cardiovascular disease: sodium, fat, and cholesterol

Send email reports of your daily nutrients to your healthcare provider

Review helpful information on nutrients and how to learn which foods are better than others

Receive alerts to warning signs when consuming too much of certain nutrients/foods



"The KidneyDiet app is critical to my day-to-day living and I really prefer it over other apps I've tried that are not user friendly," said Barb Stras, a KidneyDiet user. "Every time I go to the grocery store I have this app in my hand and it's like having a dietitian there helping me. I refer to the app all day and frankly, it is one of the most useful apps I have. I'm excited about the updates in the latest version."

About KidneyDiet:

KidneyDiet.com , a product of Kismetly, Inc. is the number one downloaded kidney-health nutrition app. With the most comprehensive data available from the USDA and other sources, KidneyDiet helps people manage chronic kidney disease (CKD) by making healthy dietary choices. KidneyDiet provides an easy way to manage nutrient intake and learn about changing nutrition needs during the course of kidney disease. Kismetly is headquartered in Boulder, CO. Contact us at: info at kidneydiet.com. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41e4f836-8005-4549-8222-a99ff356c026