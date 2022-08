AMSC Delivers Breakthrough System for U.S. Navy

AYER, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC® AMSC, a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™, and protect and expand the capability of our Navy's fleet, today announced it has completed delivery of AMSC's high temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protection system to be deployed on the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28). This delivery is a milestone in AMSC's first of four ship protection system contracts for the San Antonio Class Amphibious ship platform. AMSC expects to support the Navy's insertion of SPS into LPD 28. USS Fort Lauderdale. (LPD-28) will be the 12th amphibious transport dock ship of the USS San Antonio-class.



"The delivery of this system is a watershed moment for our Company and for superconductor technology. We have a culture of delivery and believe that the delivery of this system demonstrates momentum for our Company and for the naval industry to adopt change," said Daniel P. McGahn, President, CEO and Chairman AMSC. "We look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Navy to deliver and install our HTS degaussing system on future San Antonio class ships as well as other potential vessels."

AMSC and the U.S. Navy have collaborated on AMSC's advanced HTS-based Ship Protection Systems. The core components of the Ship Protection System are common and transferable to other applications being targeted for ship implementation. AMSC is continuing its work to expand HTS technology into the fleet through a variety of applications for power, propulsion, and protection equipment.

The degaussing Ship Protection System is essentially a network of cables coursing through the ship, with the electrical current in the cables calibrated to counteract the magnetic field fluctuations as it travels through the water, masking the ship's magnetic signature and preventing it from activating undersea mines.

Until now, the U.S. Navy has relied on heavy copper-cable degaussing systems for magnetic signature reduction. AMSC's innovative degaussing system consists of smaller, lighter, and higher performing high-temperature superconductor (HTS) cable, eliminating 50% to 80% of the system weight with significant power savings.

Future USS Fort Lauderdale will carry 650 troops and has the capability of transporting and debarking landing craft air cushion or conventional landing crafts, augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft such as the MV-22. These ships are expected to support amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions through the first half of the 21st century.

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

