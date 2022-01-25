Bridgepoint Investment Banking Arranges Minority Shareholder Buyout Financing for Atlas MedStaff

Omaha, NE, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking ("Bridgepoint") acted as the sole financing arranger to Atlas MedStaff ("Atlas") on their debt capital raise, which supported the buyout of multiple minority shareholders.

Bridgepoint's leveraged finance process found Atlas MedStaff a solid financing partner in a large US bank, allowing the company to enter its next phase of growth and enabling President Steve Ryan and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Smith to consolidate ownership and fully realize the future growth of the company.

After a successful commercial bank refinancing in spring of 2021, Atlas again trusted Bridgepoint's staffing sector team, led by Chad Gardiner, to deliver the best deal for Atlas MedStaff, keeping the company's best interests at the forefront throughout the process. Bridgepoint facilitated a friendly and good-faith transaction between the company, the selling shareholders and the financing sources. Bridgepoint's staffing investment banking experts ultimately negotiated competitive pricing and terms that helped Atlas lower their cost of capital and position them for the next phase of growth.

Bridgepoint Director and staffing sector lead Chad Gardiner commented, "We were thrilled to bring liquidity to the shareholders of Atlas Medstaff at attractive financing terms. This flexible financing will enable the Company's exceptional management team to continue to fund growth and lead the travel nurse staffing market."

"This is the second time Bridgepoint has come through for us in the last year. We look forward to working with them on future projects," added Steve Ryan, President of Atlas MedStaff.

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including staffing and business services. Learn more about Bridgepoint at www.bridgepointib.com.

About Atlas MedStaff

Founded in 2012, Atlas MedStaff supplies traveling healthcare professionals to hospitals in all 50 states. Atlas MedStaff is Certified Veteran Owned and ranks as the 20th Largest Traveling Nurse Agency in the country. Atlas MedStaff operates from their corporate headquarters in Omaha, NE as well as a recently-opened satellite office in Dallas, TX. They also have a YouTube channel with over 1,500 videos dedicated to travel nursing, located at www.youtube.com/atlasmedstaffmedia. Learn more about Atlas MedStaff at www.atlasmedstaff.com.

Hannah Nodskov, Director of Marketing Bridgepoint Investment Banking 402.817.7900 hnodskov@bridgepointib.com