Exterro Announces Significant Industry Promotion of its Document Review Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations – today announced, for a limited-time only, a promotion of up to 6 free months and 5 terabytes of data storage of its Review platform. The promotion coincides with Exterro's ongoing build out of its Review business unit and updated feature capabilities that are now available to the entire legal ecosystem, including legal service providers, law firms and corporate clients. Furthermore, the promotion of Clay Cocalis to Chief Revenue Officer and the addition of Don McLaughlin, Senior Vice President, Review Software represents the significant investment the company is placing in Exterro Review to ensure greater market share this year.



The Exterro Review promotion is simple – interested companies can use the Exterro Review product free of charge for up to six months on as much as five terabytes of data. To learn more about Exterro Review and participate in the promotion and/or schedule a demo, please click here .

Available as a stand-alone document review solution or as part of the broader Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, the Exterro Review module features some of the most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities in the market, including neural machine translation, smart labeling and entity recognition. Exterro Review's auto-scalable architecture allows it to orchestrate and automate the entire document review process, significantly reducing the time and cost of review while eliminating risks associated with manual intervention required in other tools.

Moreover, Exterro Review's use of AI allows clients to better analyze datasets by automatically detecting patterns and anomalies. It is suitable for all review use cases (i.e., discovery, breach review, DSAR, FOIA, investigations, etc.) from first-pass review to the most complex multi-year, multifaceted and multi-layered review projects, including second requests. For additional details about the Exterro Review platform and Exterro's e-discovery suite, please visit here .

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Kane

Plat4orm – for Exterro