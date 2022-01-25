Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Discussing Ten Cancer Fighting Foods

Los Angeles , Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 announces a new blog post disussing ten cacer fighting foods.
"Nutrition is a lifestyle that directly impacts lifespan. The fact is that people DO have control over the body's ability to fight, neutralize and prevent disease, and it all starts with a change in the acidic foods consumed, maintaining high-alkalinity in meal-planning, and balancing overall pH in the system".
For the full article of Dr. Nooristani's top 10 cancer-fighting foods visit: https://www.balance7.com/10-cancer-fighting-foods-to-incorporate-into-family-mealsTen Cancer Fighting Foods
