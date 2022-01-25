ZAGENO Strengthens Talent Acquisition and Company Organization with New Senior VP of People

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace connecting eCommerce to Life Science, today announced the appointment of Tracy-Ann Brown as its new Senior Vice President of People. Tracy-Ann brings organizational and talent acquisition skills from high-profile organizations like Pilot.com and WeWork to ensure ZAGENO retains and grows its talented and diverse workforce.



"ZAGENO has just completed a year filled with important milestones that include attracting top pharma customers and executing a comprehensive DE&I program for its employees," said Tracy-Ann Brown, SVP of People at ZAGENO. "Underpinning these external and internal activities are dedicated professionals, working across different departments, countries, and work environments. I'm very excited to enrich their employment experiences and lead efforts to grow the company with new professionals with skillsets to ensure ZAGENO's growth continues."

"As one of its first employees, Tracy-Ann led WeWork's efforts to scale its staff from 12 to 15,000 across its US and Japanese operations, and during 2021, for Pilot.com, she hired more than 100 employees," said Florian Wegener, co-founder, and CEO of ZAGENO. "We're thrilled that Tracy-Ann brings these skills to ensure ZAGENO retains, attracts, and grows with professionals delivering a next-level service experience for our research science customers and supply partners."

ZAGENO and its people are the recipients of several industry accolades. The ProcureTech100 has identified ZAGENO as one of the 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions for 2021. EY has recognized ZAGENO's CEO as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and 2020 . Insights Care has acknowledged team members as One of the 10 Most Admirable Women Leaders in Biotech for 2021 and one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report. In addition, the ZAGENO platform has received the 2020 and 2019 Life Science eCommerce Global Customer Value Leadership Awards from Frost and Sullivan.

ZAGENO supports researchers pursuing breakthroughs that improve our lives. Through a marketplace that includes tens of millions of specialty, commodity, and industry-leading products, ZAGENO is the single source of supplies for the researcher community. ZAGENO's digital tools transform the way products are compared, available, and purchased. ZAGENO is a global company with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, and India. Learn more at www.zageno.com .

