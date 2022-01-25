Cryptocurrency Investigator Training Launches for US Army Soldiers

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") BIGGBBKCF WKN: A2PS9W))), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group , a cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company, announces a partnership with ERUdyne, a training and consulting firm, to offer the Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) course to U.S. Army personnel. The CCI credential is now listed in Army Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) and approved for funding through the U.S. Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program.



The CCI is an online training program, developed by a digital asset and dark web government investigator and an expert in financial compliance. The course is for law enforcement, intelligence analysts, legal, accounting, anti-money laundering specialists, and others combating financial crime through the illicit use of cryptocurrency. The CCI consists of five modules and includes topics on the basics of cryptocurrency, the origin of Bitcoin, the dark web, how criminals use cryptocurrency, and cryptocurrency forensics.

The training includes anti-money laundering techniques, federal law enforcement and regulatory efforts related to cryptocurrency, and how to combat illicit use The training, specifically developed for Army COOL, will also include hands-on training and practical exercises using best-in-class forensics software from Blockchain Intelligence Group: BitRank Verified ® and QLUE™. BitRank Verified ® gives banks and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) confidence in risk-mitigation and regulatory compliance through real-time transaction monitoring and risk scoring to quickly clear low-risk transactions and investigate high-risk ones. Blockchain Intelligence Group has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling law enforcement, regtech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor cryptocurrency transactions.

"Men and women in uniform from the Army, Army Reserve, and the National Guard, are on the front lines of protecting the U.S. from all threats, including threats to our financial system for illicit purposes," said William Callahan, Director of Government and Strategic Affairs, Blockchain Intelligence Group. "I had the opportunity as a U.S. federal law enforcement officer to work alongside members of the military to gather intelligence to ‘follow the money,' and combat international narcotics traffickers, narco-terrorist financiers, and money launderers. The new battlefield is cyber, and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum are the supply lines. This training will enhance the soldier's knowledge about cryptocurrency and provide them with the tools they need to combat this threat."

"We are pleased to partner with Block Intelligence Group to provide this training that supports the Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator credential in Army COOL," said Suzanne Novak, President, ERUdyne Inc. "This training enhances the soldier's skills while serving and will increase their overall employability upon separating from the Army in a new and growing field."

Army personnel interested in the training may contact an ERUdyne associate at www.erudyne.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1 480 625 5772

For Press Requests

Matt Eckess

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Blockchain Intelligence Group

BIG@RLYL.com

T: +1 857 217 2925

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About ERUdyne

ERUdyne Inc, a small, woman-owned business, is a Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge-approved training and consulting firm that specializes in training and employing military service members in transition, military spouses, and veterans -- thus, bringing their skills and experience to the civilian workforce in business, non-profits, and state and local government. ERUdyne has established a UAS (Drone) Academy, a Crisis Management Certification program, and an Online/Virtual Training Center. ERUdyne has received approval by the Army Credentialing Assistance (CA) Program to offer online courses to Army service members, paid for by CA. ERUdyne is also a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certified Company, Skillbridge Approved in Virginia and is a SWaM (Small Woman and Minority) Certified in Virginia. ERUdyne is registered in Sam.gov.

For more information, please visit our website at https://erudyne.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.