Splash Beverage Group's TapouT to be Distributed Through Arkansas Based Central Distributors

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that TapouT, its high-performance energy drink will be distributed through Arkansas-based Central Distributors. Central already distributes Splash's Copa and Pulpoloco brands.

Central Distributors has been an Arkansas family-owned wholesale beverage distributor since 1935 and today services the entire state of Arkansas from a 350,000 square foot facility located in Little Rock.

"We continue to build out our foundation of high-quality distributors with our Central partnership," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "Central is one of two major wholesale houses in the state, and they're among the leaders in utilizing the latest technologies and innovation to give 100% to the products they sell. Our presence now in the heart of Arkansas, with a high quality and well-respected distributor, we believe will help our visibility with the largest retailer in the world."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

