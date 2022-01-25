Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces New Membership Types and Approval as (ISC)2 Submitter Partner

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced it has expanded its membership offerings and has become an official CPE (Certified Professional Education) Submitter for (ISC)2.
"Until now, IDSA membership has been composed of technology vendors, solution providers, and an invite-only customer advisory board," said Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. "The synergy that we have developed with our member organizations is fantastic, and we have found that there are individual identity and security practitioners and end-user companies that want to be more involved, collaborate, and contribute to the work of the IDSA. To meet this need, and grow our brain trust, we have expanded our membership options. And as a new benefit, individuals who are eligible, can receive (ISC)2 CPE credit."
New Membership Types
Contributor
This membership is designated for individuals interested in actively contributing time and expertise to the mission of the IDSA, learning from and networking with identity and security experts, and advancing their career as a thought leader. The cost is $250 per year.
Benefits
- Participation in two technical working group subcommittees
- Participation in two technical working group workshops per year
- Participation in quarterly customer advisory board roundtables
- (ISC)2 members will receive CPE credits for participation
- Ability to submit one blog post per year for publication on the IDSA website
- Eligible for inclusion in the IDSA Speakers Bureau, utilized by the IDSA and member companies
- IDSA contributor designation on LinkedIn
Corporate
This membership is for organizations that want to help shape the industry, actively contribute time and expertise to the mission of the IDSA and position themself as a security thought leader in their industry. The cost is $5,000 per year.
Benefits
- Participation in four technical working group subcommittees
- Participation in two technical working group workshops per year
- Participation in quarterly customer advisory board roundtables
- Ability to submit one blog post per year for publication on the IDSA website
- Four individuals eligible for inclusion in the IDSA Speakers Bureau
- Listing on the IDSA website as a corporate member
- Opportunity to network with identity and security experts
For more information on IDSA membership, visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/.
(ISC)2 CPE Credits
Cybersecurity professionals that consume IDSA content and attend the IDSA events now qualify for (ISC)2 CPE credits, submitted by the IDSA, enabling them to maintain their (ISC)2 certification status. As an (ISC)2 Submitter Partner, the IDSA will submit CPE activity for (ISC)2 members.
IDSA Members are able to receive credit for the following:
- Technical working group participation and workshops
- Quarterly customer advisory board roundtables
- Webinars and virtual events
- All IDSA content may also be self-submitted for CPE credit – whitepapers, research, blogs, etc.
Non-IDSA members can earn credit for attending webinars (live and on demand) only.
For more information on earning CPE credits, visit http://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/isc2-cpe-credits/
About (ISC)2
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 165,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.
Contact Julie Smith Identity Defined Security Alliance 303-324-3159 julie@idsalliance.org
