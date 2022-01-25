IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Evolution in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with technology company IIOT-OXYS, Inc. ITOX ("the Company") to discuss its operations, recent milestones and outlook for 2022.



Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, IIOT-OXYS, Inc. CEO Cliff Emmons describes the Company's operations and use of machine learning and proprietary algorithms to provide actionable mission-critical insights for clients in a wide range of industries. Despite headwinds of the COVID pandemic, IIOT-OXYS, Inc. was able to adjust its footing and hit key growth catalysts that support its core mission.

"When we take a look at what we've been able to accomplish in 2021, it's very foundational," Emmons says. "This was the year we found the right financing partners to back the Company so that we could be fully positioned to grow. Secondly, … we have definitely been able to take the additional time that we've had since some foundational proof of concepts were created to further develop our algorithms, sharpen them up, and also use the results and develop them into excellent use cases that we can use as marketing collateral to go out and engage potential customers."

The discussion also highlights the Company's performance in 2021 and how its pivot into supply chains and smart manufacturing fits into future plans.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-iiot-oxys-itox/.

About IIOT-OXYS, Inc.

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning, edge computing and manufacturing operations. We provide actionable mission-critical insights for the medical/pharmaceutical, manufacturing, agriculture, defense, structural health, and other industries. The IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

