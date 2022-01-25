Rain Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

B. Riley Securities virtual presentation scheduled for January 27th at 3:30 pm ET



Guggenheim Oncology virtual fireside chat scheduled for February 10th at 4:00 pm ET

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN, ("Rain"), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will provide a corporate overview at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 27th at 3:30 pm ET, and Rain will be highlighted in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference with research analyst Michael Schmidt on Thursday, February 10th at 4:00 pm ET. The fireside chat will feature an interactive discussion with Rain's co-founder, chairman and CEO, Avanish Vellanki.

Additional details can be found below:

Conference: B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at 3:30-4:00 pm ET.

Registration: Webcast link here.

Conference: Guggenheim Oncology Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 4:00-4:25 pm ET.

Registration: Webcast link here.

Replays of the corporate overview presentation and fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the events and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors' underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain's lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

