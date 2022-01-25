electroCore, Inc. Announces Three Abstracts to be Presented at International Stroke Conference 2022

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ECOR, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced three abstracts focusing on the possible mechanistic or clinical role of nVNS for the acute treatment of stroke will be presented at the American Heart Association's 2022 International Stroke Conference, February 9th – 11th, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The nVNS-related research to be presented includes:

Moderated Poster:

Title: Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for The Acute Treatment Of Ischemic Or Hemorrhagic Stroke

Date/Time: February 9th, presentation from 6:35 pm - 6:40 pm CT

Number: WMP5/MP5

Presenter(s): Ethem M Arsava, Mehmet Akif Topcuoglu, Hacettepe Univ, Ankara, Turkey; Ilknur Ay, Massachusetts General Hosp, Boston, MA; Eric Liebler, Electrocore Inc, Rockaway, NJ; Hakan Ay, Massachusetts General Hosp, Boston, MA

Poster Presentations:

Title: Effect Of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation In Hemorrhagic Brain Injury And Permanent Ischemic Stroke In Rats

Date/Time: February 9th, authors available from 12:30 pm - 1:15 pm CT

Number: WP141/P141

Authors: Ilknur Ay, Massachusetts General Hosp, Charleston, MA; Eric Liebler, Electrocore Inc, Rockaway, NJ; Hakan Ay, Massachusetts General Hosp, Charleston, MA

Title: Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Acute Ischemic Stroke

Date/Time: February 10th, authors available 12:30 pm - 1:15 pm CT

Number: CTP26/CTP26

Authors: Anne van der Meij, Marianne A van Walderveen, Nyika D Kruyt, Erik W van Zwet, Leiden Univ Medical Ctr, Leiden, Netherlands; Eric J Liebler, electroCore Inc, Rockaway, NJ; Michel D Ferrari, Marieke J Wermer, Leiden Univ Medical Ctr, Leiden, Netherlands

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient's neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve's afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)



Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Adolescent patients with congenital cardiac issues

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans (including with respect to enrollment in ongoing studies); its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the issuance of U.S. and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the possibility of future business models and revenue streams from the company's potential use of nVNS for the acute treatment of stroke and hemorrhagic brain injury, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore's results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov .

