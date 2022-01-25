Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.
|What:
|Enphase Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021
Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Live Call:
|877.644.1284
|International:
|+1.707.287.9355
|Participant Passcode:
|3394425
|Replay:
|United States: 855.859.2056
|International: +1.404.537.3406
|Passcode: 3394425
About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact:
Karen Sagot
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com
