Becki Owens Launches Home Furnishings Line

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California interior designer and popular lifestyle influencer Becki Owens has launched her home furnishings line, Becki Owens Living™, on beckiowensliving.com. Owens created this custom collection of over 1000 pieces across 40 categories—from furniture to lighting to home décor—to curate her signature style for her followers and fans in one easily shoppable brand.

Owens' stardom in the design space began after she remodeled a friend's San Clemente beach house in 2015—and got picked up by Good Housekeeping. Today, Owens' has 1.4 million Instagram followers, multiple signature collections with major brands, and an upcoming design show on the Design Network. However, one of the main things she felt was missing was a brand that housed her signature style in one location.

"I'm excited to share this new line with my long-time followers and friends," Owens said. "A dream of mine, that has been in the works for years, is finally a reality.

Owens continued, "Some of these products are my go-to items for design projects, and there are also new pieces that people will love," Owens said. She continued, "It's really the details that make a place feel like home, and I hope everyone can find something that complements their lifestyle."

Rooted in a clean and coastal feel, Owens' interior designs are transitional, modern and streamlined, and they leave a warm and welcoming impression. Owens began developing her popular personal aesthetic in her childhood. Born and raised in Farmington, Utah, Owens spent formative years helping her father in the small paint shop he owned and operated. Owens loved to take the extra paint for her own personal projects. One day, she took a large portion of leftover paint and re-mixed it to create a custom color for her friend's house, using what was around her to create something new and fresh.

Owens' mother had a passion for design and was constantly updating, shifting, and re-envisioning the family home. During Owens' high school years, the family began flipping houses. She lived in five different houses in the same neighborhood, taking an active role in both the restoration and decoration of the fixer-uppers. Owens said she felt incredibly lucky to grow up with a constant influx of creativity and countless projects to lend inspiration.

Though Owen's majored in Community Health, after graduating from Brigham Young University, she began working at Denton House Design firm. This entry-level position showed Owens her true passion lay in renovating spaces and led her to another design firm position in Southern California. She renovated spaces for friends and family until she and a friend started their own design firm in 2001.

Becki Owens Living™ embraces a clean look with warm, textural details—with a focus on embracing personal style. A few key products in the Becki Owens Living™ collection include:

Julian Accent Chair: One of Owens' favorites, this chair expertly combines teak with rattan to create the perfect accent chair for any space.

Ivy Pendant Light: Designed by Owens, this simple and elegant pendant light radiates presence, which brings a finishing touch to a room.

Rio Rug: A unique rug can add a splash of personality and style to any space and this is one of Owens' go-to's.

Lodi Armchair: This armchair perfectly combines comfort, quality and style to bring customers a timeless chair that Owens loves to use fill any nook.

Arcata Console Table: Elegant and modern, this alder wood console table is one Owens has used to finish entryways on multiple projects.

Cotton Sky I and II Paintings: Owens loves clean spaces and neutral colors, and these paintings embody that while bringing texture, movement and interest to any home.

Becki Owens Living™ will release new products on a regular basis, starting with a collection expected to launch in Spring 2022. For the latest updates, follow Becki Owens Living™ on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok. To explore the full product line, visit beckiowensliving.com.

About Becki Owens

Becki Owens is a Southern California based interior designer who loves helping people transform their space into something inviting, clean and warm all at the same time. Owens grew up in the design world. Her parents flipped houses and her dad owned a paint shop. During her high school years, she lived in five different homes all in the same neighborhood and helped her parents restore and redecorate these fixer-uppers. She started her career designing spaces for friends until an article in Good Housekeeping catapulted her unique style into the spotlight in 2001.

Now, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and hundreds of custom builds and intimate remodels under her belt, Owens' goal is always to create a space that leaves a lasting impression on everyone who comes and goes. In addition to her direct-to-consumer line, Owens has a lighting collection with Hudson Valley Lighting, signature home scents with Pura™, and a furniture and accessories collection in Home Goods retailers nationwide.

About Becki Owens Living™

Becki Owens Living™ is a curated selection of Owens' favorite products. This is a place fans can go to be inspired by and purchase the latest trends, décor, lighting, furniture and designer pieces that showcase Owens' signature style. Here, she shares her vast knowledge and expertise of design with the world through here carefully selected collection. Becki Owens Living™ embraces real life to help people create a space that is completely livable, completely stylish, and completely theirs. To learn more, visit beckiowensliving.com.

Attachment

Alicia Richmond Becki Owens Living 800-517-7179 alicia.richmond@beckiowensliving.com