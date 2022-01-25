Blue Star Foods Will Receive $5 Million Investment from The Lind Partners

Increase in Working Capital Will Enable the Company to Purchase More Supply and Ramp Revenue

Miami, FL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., BSFC ("Blue Star" or "BSFC"), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, LLC (together, "Lind"), pursuant to which Blue Star will issue and sell a convertible note in the principal amount of $5,750,000, which includes a 15% original issue discount, and a five-year warrant to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock exercisable at $4.50. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Key terms of the secured 24 month note include a 0% interest rate and a fixed conversion price of $5.00 per share, which is a 26% premium to the $3.97 closing price of BSFC on Monday, January 24, 2022. Principal payments are due in 18 monthly installments beginning 180 days after issuance. Under the terms of the note, Blue Star has the right to make principal and interest payments in the form of either cash or common stock.

"Sustainably farmed and harvested seafood is in extremely high demand. Blue Star has demonstrated exceptional growth, to date, and we are excited to see what the future will bring. Lind is pleased to invest in Blue Star to support its strategic growth plans and looks forward to being a part of its future," said Phillip Valliere, Managing Director at The Lind Partners.

"This additional working capital allows us to produce more product, aiming to fulfill our distributor partner orders in North America, where we are seeing a pretty significant jump in demand," said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star. "We attribute this demand to several factors, including the normalizing of the economy, but also our ability to be a trusted partner to some of our customers in getting them product. I think we are being rewarded for our ability to deliver and we appreciate greatly the vote of confidence."

Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as a Financial Advisor to the Company.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners manages institutional funds that are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind's funds make direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invest in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buy on market. Having completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in transaction value, Lind's funds have been flexible and supportive capital partners to investee companies since 2011.

