WTW celebrates new name and Nasdaq ticker symbol with market opening ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent announcement by Willis Towers Watson to rebrand as WTW, combined with the company's new Nasdaq ticker symbol WTW, the company today led Nasdaq's market opening bell ringing ceremony.
Speaking from the Nasdaq podium, WTW CEO, Carl Hess, said, "Since 2016 we have been known as Willis Towers Watson, the combination of Willis and Towers Watson. Now we move forward as WTW, both a celebration of our rich history and the promise of our unified future as One WTW.
"I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made as a company, under the banner of different names throughout our remarkable history. Today WTW is more than the product of any one individual's contributions – it's the result of nearly 200 years of collective minds, working together in various ways, bringing diverse perspectives, and influencing who we are, what we do and what we will be."
For more information about WTW's new brand and how we transform tomorrows for our clients, visit www.wtwco.com
About WTW
At WTW WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.
Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.
Learn more at wtwco.com.
Media contact
Miles Russell: +44 (0) 7903 262118
Miles.russell@wtwco.com
