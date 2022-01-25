Global Hemophilia Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Number of Healthcare Centres Accelerate the Market Growth - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemophilia Market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Hemophilia is a bleeding condition, which leads to the prolonged bleeding after injury or a surgery due to a delay in the blood clotting, The Global Hemophilia Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in coming years because of increasing cases of genetic abnormalities and prevalence of Hemophilia, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Hemophilia Market by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C, Others), by Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), by Therapy (Replacement therapy, ITI therapy, Gene therapy), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". The market size valued at USD 12.1 Billion in 2021.



Market Overview :

Increasing Establishment of Hemophilia Treatment Centers to Drive the Market

The availability of limited treatment therapy options and growing burden on regulatory bodies towards the treatment is resulted to increase R&D efforts. The public as well as private healthcare bodies are heavily investing in development of specialized clinics that are established to meet the targeted needs of patients. In this regard, there is increasing number of Hemophilia treatment centres that also aims at proving treatment to underprivileged patients. It is recommended by authorities that people who are suffering from Hemophilia should visit a treatment center for optimal care and health education to stay healthy. The establishment of healthcare centres is anticipated to fuel the Hemophilia Market growth. Additionally, efforts are been undertaken by regulatory bodies for spreading awareness regarding the disease and providing information about the effective treatment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Hemophilia Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Various Supportive Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The awareness campaigns and supportive initiatives taken by the government to commence the early screening of neonates, is about to boost the demand for diagnostic tools related to Hemophilia in the region. Some other factors such as advanced healthcare ecosystem and capacity of people to spend on such expensive medical services are defining the regional business growth. Additionally, easy medical reimbursement schemes are promoting the market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Hemophilia Market:

Shire (Baxalta)

CSL Behring

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioMarin

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S.

Octapharma AG

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved an accelerated assessment request for etranacogene dezaparvovec, an experimental gene therapy for Hemophilia B. The decision means that, once an application is submitted seeking approval for marketing authorization of etranacogene dezaparvovec, it will be reviewed more quickly than normal — which could allow patients in Europe to access the therapy sooner,

December, 2021: Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the chief scientific body of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its request for an accelerated assessment of the etranacogene dezaparvovec Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA). Etranacogene dezaparvovec (also known as EtranaDez), currently being studied in the Phase 3 HOPE-B clinical trial, is an investigational gene therapy for people living with hemophilia B, a life-threatening bleeding disorder.

December, 2021: "Patients with severe Hemophilia can develop inhibitors against factor VIII or IX, preventing factor replacement therapy from working," said Dr. Guy Young (University of Southern California, CA, USA). "A quarter of patients develop these inhibitors, leading to a worse prognosis. Novel agents are needed to protect these patients from bleeding events and arthropathy and improve their quality of life. In addition, the current IV therapies need to be administered multiple times per week, resulting in venous access issues and poor adherence."

December, 2020: Pfizer Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a genomic medicines company, announced updated follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with moderately severe to severe Hemophilia A.

This market titled "Hemophilia Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C, Others



Treatment: - On-demand, Prophylaxis



Therapy: - Replacement therapy, ITI therapy, Gene therapy Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

