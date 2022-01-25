Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") AUB today reported net income available to common shareholders of $44.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.59 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $53.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.71, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $66.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Net income available to common shareholders was $252.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.26 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $273.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $3.53, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $284.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
"Looking back at 2021, it was a challenging but successful year for Atlantic Union Bankshares," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "While there were ups and downs with the continuing pandemic, Atlantic Union had a strong finish to 2021 and we are optimistic as we enter 2022. We expect that loan growth will continue to show strength and credit losses will remain historically low due to the positive economic outlook. We made difficult choices to position the Company for long-term success through the strategic actions we took throughout the continuing pandemic and in the fourth quarter, and we remain optimistic that the lingering effects of the pandemic will continue to recede in 2022."
"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders."
Strategic Initiatives
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took certain actions to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment that included the closure of the Atlantic Union Bankshares operations center and consolidation of 16 branches, all expected to be completed in March 2022. These actions resulted in restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately $16.5 million primarily related to real estate, lease and other asset write downs, as well as severance costs.
Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company sold shares of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and recorded a gain in other income of $5.1 million.
Subordinated Notes Offering
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million.
The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to redeem its outstanding $150 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were due to mature in 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), with such redemption effective during the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the redemption, the Company recorded additional interest expense of approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the acceleration of the related unamortized discount.
Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common stock in either open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. This Repurchase Program replaced the prior $125 million repurchase program that was fully utilized as of September 30, 2021 and was otherwise due to expire on June 30, 2022. There were no share repurchase transactions for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
The Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that had been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic ("COVID-19"). The PPP loan funding program expired on May 31, 2021. The Company had PPP loans with a recorded investment of $154.7 million and unamortized deferred fees of $4.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.
In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company has processed $2.0 billion(*) of loan forgiveness on 16,000 PPP loans(*) since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) on 2,700 PPP loans for forgiveness.
(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income was $138.3 million, an increase from $137.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately $903,000 from the third quarter of 2021. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by higher investment income as a result of growth in the investment portfolio, and marginally higher interest and fees on loans, including PPP loan interest and fees. These increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were partially offset by the previously mentioned unamortized discount acceleration. The fourth quarter net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.03% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) also decreased 2 basis points during the same period to 3.10%. Earning asset yields declined by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the low interest rate environment on core loan and investment securities yields and the elevated but low yielding cash balances due to excess liquidity. The cost of funds increased by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher borrowing costs, primarily as a result of the previously mentioned acceleration of an unamortized discount.
The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The four quarters of 2021 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):
|Deposit
|Loan
|Accretion
|Borrowings
|Accretion
|(Amortization)
|Amortization
|Total
|For the quarter ended March 31, 2021
|$
|4,287
|$
|20
|$
|(198
|)
|$
|4,109
|For the quarter ended June 30, 2021
|4,132
|12
|(202
|)
|3,942
|For the quarter ended September 30, 2021
|4,176
|(8
|)
|(203
|)
|3,965
|For the quarter ended December 31, 2021
|4,449
|(11
|)
|(203
|)
|4,235
|Total for the year ended December 31, 2021
|$
|17,044
|$
|13
|$
|(806
|)
|$
|16,251
|For the years ending (estimated):
|2022
|5,166
|(43
|)
|(829
|)
|4,294
|2023
|3,843
|(32
|)
|(852
|)
|2,959
|2024
|3,108
|(4
|)
|(877
|)
|2,227
|2025
|2,422
|(1
|)
|(900
|)
|1,521
|2026
|1,947
|—
|(926
|)
|1,021
|Thereafter
|8,562
|—
|(8,948
|)
|(386
|)
|Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at December 31, 2021
|$
|25,048
|$
|(80
|)
|$
|(13,332
|)
|$
|11,636
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
During the fourth quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of loans decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and remained low at 0.25% at December 31, 2021. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 decreased 7 basis points as compared to September 30, 2021, and were 13 basis points lower than at December 31, 2020. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $107.8 million at December 31, 2021, a $1.5 million decrease from the prior quarter primarily due to lower expected losses, reflecting the positive economic outlook, partially offset by the impact of loan growth in the current quarter.
Nonperforming Assets
At December 31, 2021, NPAs totaled $32.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from September 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2021 were 0.25%, a decrease of 3 basis points from September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total adjusted loans held for investment were 0.25% at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 4 basis points from 0.29% at September 30, 2021.
The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|31,100
|$
|35,472
|$
|36,399
|$
|41,866
|$
|42,448
|Foreclosed properties
|1,696
|1,696
|1,696
|2,344
|2,773
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|32,796
|$
|37,168
|$
|38,095
|$
|44,210
|$
|45,221
The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Beginning Balance
|$
|35,472
|$
|36,399
|$
|41,866
|$
|42,448
|$
|39,023
|Net customer payments
|(5,068
|)
|(4,719
|)
|(9,307
|)
|(4,133
|)
|(4,640
|)
|Additions
|1,294
|4,177
|4,162
|3,821
|8,211
|Charge-offs
|(598
|)
|(385
|)
|(183
|)
|(270
|)
|(146
|)
|Loans returning to accruing status
|—
|—
|(153
|)
|—
|—
|Transfers to foreclosed property
|—
|—
|14
|—
|—
|Ending Balance
|$
|31,100
|$
|35,472
|$
|36,399
|$
|41,866
|$
|42,448
The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Beginning Balance
|$
|1,696
|$
|1,696
|$
|2,344
|$
|2,773
|$
|4,159
|Additions of foreclosed property
|—
|—
|14
|—
|—
|Valuation adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(35
|)
|Proceeds from sales
|—
|—
|(572
|)
|(419
|)
|(1,357
|)
|Gains (losses) from sales
|—
|—
|(90
|)
|(10
|)
|6
|Ending Balance
|$
|1,696
|$
|1,696
|$
|1,696
|$
|2,344
|$
|2,773
Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $29.9 million or 0.23% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to $38.8 million or 0.30% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $9.1 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.0 million or 0.08% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020.
Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs totaled $511,000 or 0.02% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $113,000 or less than 0.01% for the third quarter of 2021, and $1.8 million or 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $18.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $13.8 million recorded during the same quarter in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a negative provision of $1.5 million for loan losses and a provision of $500,000 for unfunded commitments.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2021, the ACL was $107.8 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $99.8 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $8.0 million. The ACL at December 31, 2021 decreased $1.5 million from September 30, 2021 due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of ongoing economic improvements, benign credit quality metrics to date, risk rating upgrades during the quarter, and a positive macroeconomic outlook, and was comprised of a $2.0 million decrease in the ALLL and a $500,000 increase in the RUC.
The ACL as a percentage of total loans decreased slightly to 0.82% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.83% at September 30, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.76% at December 31, 2021 and 0.77% at September 30, 2021.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased $6.5 million to $36.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $29.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.1 million gain from the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and increases in several other noninterest income categories, partially offset by a $1.5 million decline in mortgage banking income reflecting the seasonal drop in mortgage loan origination volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021. The other noninterest income increases from the prior quarter include an increase of $937,000 in unrealized gains on equity method investments, a seasonal increase of $610,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, a $559,000 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, an increase of $341,000 in loan interest rate swap fee income, and additional asset management fees of $210,000 due to growth in assets under management in the fourth quarter.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense increased $24.6 million to $119.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $95.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by restructuring expenses of $16.5 million related to the announced closure of the Company's operations center and the consolidation of 16 branches planned for March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits increased $4.4 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses, including a $500,000 contribution to the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"). Other notable expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 include $1.4 million in expenses associated with strategic projects, $1.2 million in severance costs unrelated to branch closures, and approximately $900,000 in technology and data processing costs related to the termination of a software contract.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 14.4%, compared to 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of changes in the proportion of tax exempt income to pretax income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 17.2%, compared to 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
BALANCE SHEET
At December 31, 2021, total assets were $20.1 billion, an increase of $129.1 million or approximately 2.6% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and an increase of $436.3 million or approximately 2.2% from December 31, 2020. Total assets have increased from the prior quarter primarily due to net growth in the investment securities portfolio, as well as growth in the loan portfolio, which was partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness.
At December 31, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.2 billion, including $150.4 million in PPP loans, an increase of $56.3 million or 1.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average loans at December 31, 2021 decreased $369.3 million or 10.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $372.5 million or 11.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and average loans increased $29.8 million or 0.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $825.5 million or 5.9% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average loans decreased $1.1 billion or 7.8% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $203.7 million or 1.6% from the same period in the prior year, and quarterly average loans during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $51.1 million or 0.4% from the same period in the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 2,700 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $391.8 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,000 PPP loans(*) during the third quarter of 2021, and $429.3 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,100 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2020.
At December 31, 2021, total deposits were $16.6 billion, a decrease of $11.1 million or approximately 0.3% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average deposits increased $143.1 million or 3.4% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $888.3 million or 5.6% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $965.1 million or 6.1% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to additional liquidity of bank customers due to higher levels of government assistance programs since the start of COVID and increased savings. The decrease in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the run-off of time deposits.
The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|10.24
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.26
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|11.33
|%
|11.49
|%
|11.39
|%
|Total capital ratio (2)
|14.18
|%
|13.78
|%
|14.00
|%
|Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)
|9.01
|%
|8.97
|%
|8.95
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|12.68
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.95
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.20
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.31
|%
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $0.03, or approximately 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
On December 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Repurchase Program to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common stock in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. There were no share repurchase transactions during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Repurchase Program followed a prior $125 million share repurchase authorization that was approved by the Company's Board of Directors during the second quarter of 2021 and was fully utilized by September 30, 2021.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of 2.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031. The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to repay its outstanding $150 million of 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026.
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
(2) All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values.
ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for analysts on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 220-4170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 663-5235. The conference ID number is 3699316. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93uvghah.
A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury's quotes and statements regarding the Company's outlook on future economic conditions and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the effects of or changes in:
- changes in interest rates;
- general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19;
- the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
- demand for loan products and financial services in the Company's market area;
- the Company's ability to manage its growth or implement its growth strategy;
- the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
- the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
- the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees;
- the incremental cost and/or decreased revenues associated with exceeding $10 billion in assets;
- real estate values in the Bank's lending area;
- an insufficient ACL;
- changes in accounting principles;
- the Company's liquidity and capital positions;
- concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
- the effectiveness of the Company's credit processes and management of the Company's credit risk;
- the Company's ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
- technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
- the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
- the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the uncertainty regarding new variants of COVID-19 that have emerged, the speed and efficacy of vaccine and treatment developments, the impact of loosening or tightening of government restrictions, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein;
- the discontinuation of LIBOR and its impact on the financial markets, and the Company's ability to manage operational, legal and compliance risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and implementation of one or more alternate reference rates,
- performance by the Company's counterparties or vendors;
- deposit flows;
- the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
- the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
- legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including the impact of the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA, and other legislative and regulatory reactions to COVID-19;
- potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the CARES Act, as amended by the CAA;
- the effects of changes in federal, state or local tax laws and regulations;
- monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
- changes to applicable accounting principles and guidelines; and
- other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|Results of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|147,456
|$
|146,379
|$
|161,847
|$
|592,359
|$
|653,454
|Interest expense
|9,129
|8,891
|16,243
|41,099
|98,156
|Net interest income
|138,327
|137,488
|145,604
|551,260
|555,298
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,000
|)
|(18,850
|)
|(13,813
|)
|(60,888
|)
|87,141
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|139,327
|156,338
|159,417
|612,148
|468,157
|Noninterest income
|36,417
|29,938
|32,241
|125,806
|131,486
|Noninterest expenses
|119,944
|95,343
|121,668
|419,195
|413,349
|Income before income taxes
|55,800
|90,933
|69,990
|318,759
|186,294
|Income tax expense
|8,021
|16,368
|10,560
|54,842
|28,066
|Net income
|47,779
|74,565
|59,430
|263,917
|158,228
|Dividends on preferred stock
|2,967
|2,967
|2,967
|11,868
|5,658
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|44,812
|$
|71,598
|$
|56,463
|$
|252,049
|$
|152,570
|Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|$
|150,684
|$
|149,543
|$
|164,931
|$
|604,950
|$
|665,001
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|141,555
|140,652
|148,688
|563,851
|566,845
|Total revenue (FTE) (1)
|177,972
|170,590
|180,929
|689,657
|698,331
|Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)
|66,199
|72,074
|77,776
|284,779
|300,790
|Key Ratios
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.93
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|0.94
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.32
|%
|0.83
|%
|Return on average equity (ROE)
|6.98
|%
|10.88
|%
|8.82
|%
|9.68
|%
|6.14
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)
|11.98
|%
|18.79
|%
|15.60
|%
|16.72
|%
|11.18
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|68.64
|%
|56.95
|%
|68.41
|%
|61.91
|%
|60.19
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.03
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.32
|%
|Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|3.30
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.90
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.80
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.51
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.58
|%
|Operating Measures (4)
|Adjusted operating earnings
|$
|56,784
|$
|74,558
|$
|76,493
|$
|285,174
|$
|179,838
|Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders
|53,817
|71,591
|73,526
|273,306
|174,180
|Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.93
|$
|3.53
|$
|2.21
|Adjusted operating ROA
|1.11
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.43
|%
|0.94
|%
|Adjusted operating ROE
|8.30
|%
|10.88
|%
|11.36
|%
|10.46
|%
|6.98
|%
|Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)
|14.25
|%
|18.79
|%
|20.07
|%
|18.07
|%
|12.64
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)
|57.96
|%
|53.91
|%
|53.15
|%
|54.52
|%
|52.18
|%
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share, basic
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.93
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.59
|0.94
|0.72
|3.26
|1.93
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.28
|0.28
|0.25
|1.09
|1.00
|Market value per share
|37.29
|36.85
|32.94
|37.29
|32.94
|Book value per common share
|33.80
|33.60
|32.46
|33.80
|32.46
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|20.79
|20.55
|19.78
|20.79
|19.78
|Price to earnings ratio, diluted
|15.93
|9.88
|11.50
|11.44
|17.07
|Price to book value per common share ratio
|1.10
|1.10
|1.01
|1.10
|1.01
|Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)
|1.79
|1.79
|1.67
|1.79
|1.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|75,654,336
|76,309,355
|78,721,530
|77,399,902
|78,858,726
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|75,667,759
|76,322,736
|78,740,351
|77,417,801
|78,875,668
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|75,663,648
|75,645,031
|78,729,212
|75,663,648
|78,729,212
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|Capital Ratios
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.24
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.24
|%
|10.26
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|11.33
|%
|11.49
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.39
|%
|Total capital ratio (5)
|14.18
|%
|13.78
|%
|14.00
|%
|14.18
|%
|14.00
|%
|Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)
|9.01
|%
|8.97
|%
|8.95
|%
|9.01
|%
|8.95
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|12.68
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.95
|%
|12.68
|%
|12.95
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|8.20
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.31
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.31
|%
|Financial Condition
|Assets
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,935,657
|$
|19,628,449
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,628,449
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)
|13,195,843
|13,139,586
|14,021,314
|13,195,843
|14,021,314
|Securities
|4,186,475
|3,807,723
|3,180,052
|4,186,475
|3,180,052
|Earning Assets
|18,030,138
|17,795,784
|17,624,618
|18,030,138
|17,624,618
|Goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|Amortizable intangibles, net
|43,312
|46,537
|57,185
|43,312
|57,185
|Deposits
|16,611,068
|16,622,160
|15,722,765
|16,611,068
|15,722,765
|Borrowings
|506,594
|385,765
|840,717
|506,594
|840,717
|Stockholders' equity
|2,710,071
|2,694,439
|2,708,490
|2,710,071
|2,708,490
|Tangible common equity (2)
|1,564,842
|1,545,985
|1,549,388
|1,564,842
|1,549,388
|Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
|Construction and land development
|$
|862,236
|$
|877,351
|$
|925,798
|$
|862,236
|$
|925,798
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,995,409
|2,027,299
|2,128,909
|1,995,409
|2,128,909
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|3,789,377
|3,730,720
|3,657,562
|3,789,377
|3,657,562
|Multifamily real estate
|778,626
|776,287
|814,745
|778,626
|814,745
|Commercial & Industrial
|2,542,243
|2,580,190
|3,263,460
|2,542,243
|3,263,460
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|607,337
|624,347
|671,949
|607,337
|671,949
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|816,524
|822,971
|822,866
|816,524
|822,866
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|560,796
|557,803
|596,996
|560,796
|596,996
|Auto
|461,052
|425,436
|401,324
|461,052
|401,324
|Consumer
|176,992
|182,039
|247,730
|176,992
|247,730
|Other Commercial
|605,251
|535,143
|489,975
|605,251
|489,975
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|13,195,843
|$
|13,139,586
|$
|14,021,314
|$
|13,195,843
|$
|14,021,314
|Deposits
|NOW accounts
|$
|4,176,032
|$
|4,016,505
|$
|3,621,181
|$
|4,176,032
|$
|3,621,181
|Money market accounts
|4,249,858
|4,152,986
|4,248,335
|4,249,858
|4,248,335
|Savings accounts
|1,121,297
|1,079,735
|904,095
|1,121,297
|904,095
|Time deposits of $250,000 and over
|452,193
|546,199
|654,224
|452,193
|654,224
|Other time deposits
|1,404,364
|1,497,897
|1,926,227
|1,404,364
|1,926,227
|Time deposits
|1,856,557
|2,044,096
|2,580,451
|1,856,557
|2,580,451
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|$
|11,403,744
|$
|11,293,322
|$
|11,354,062
|$
|11,403,744
|$
|11,354,062
|Demand deposits
|5,207,324
|5,328,838
|4,368,703
|5,207,324
|4,368,703
|Total deposits
|$
|16,611,068
|$
|16,622,160
|$
|15,722,765
|$
|16,611,068
|$
|15,722,765
|Averages
|Assets
|$
|20,236,889
|$
|20,056,570
|$
|19,817,318
|$
|19,977,551
|$
|19,083,853
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)
|13,082,412
|13,451,674
|14,188,661
|13,639,325
|13,777,467
|Loans held for sale
|26,775
|30,035
|59,312
|39,031
|53,016
|Securities
|3,998,058
|3,679,977
|3,140,243
|3,579,378
|2,826,504
|Earning assets
|18,138,285
|17,910,389
|17,801,490
|17,903,671
|17,058,795
|Deposits
|16,861,219
|16,718,144
|15,896,149
|16,541,286
|14,950,295
|Time deposits
|1,941,420
|2,109,131
|2,571,639
|2,201,039
|2,643,229
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,489,510
|11,512,825
|11,482,105
|11,485,130
|11,028,169
|Borrowings
|445,344
|395,984
|891,699
|453,452
|1,215,676
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|11,934,854
|11,908,809
|12,373,804
|11,938,582
|12,243,845
|Stockholders' equity
|2,715,610
|2,718,032
|2,679,170
|2,725,330
|2,576,372
|Tangible common equity (2)
|1,568,828
|1,567,937
|1,518,223
|1,573,415
|1,482,060
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|Asset Quality
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
|Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)
|$
|101,798
|$
|118,261
|$
|174,122
|$
|160,540
|$
|42,294
|Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL
|—
|—
|—
|—
|47,484
|Add: Recoveries
|1,720
|2,153
|1,617
|8,218
|6,755
|Less: Charge-offs
|2,231
|2,266
|3,386
|10,083
|18,193
|Add: Provision for loan losses
|(1,500
|)
|(16,350
|)
|(11,813
|)
|(58,888
|)
|82,200
|Ending balance, ALLL
|$
|99,787
|$
|101,798
|$
|160,540
|$
|99,787
|$
|160,540
|Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
|$
|7,500
|$
|10,000
|$
|12,000
|$
|10,000
|$
|900
|Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,160
|Add: Provision for unfunded commitments
|500
|(2,500
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(2,000
|)
|4,940
|Ending balance, RUC
|$
|8,000
|$
|7,500
|$
|10,000
|$
|8,000
|$
|10,000
|Total ACL
|$
|107,787
|$
|109,298
|$
|170,540
|$
|107,787
|$
|170,540
|ACL / total outstanding loans
|0.82
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.22
|%
|ACL / total adjusted loans(9)
|0.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.33
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.33
|%
|ALLL / total outstanding loans
|0.76
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.14
|%
|ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)
|0.76
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.25
|%
|Net charge-offs / total average loans
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.08
|%
|Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.09
|%
|Provision for loan losses/ total average loans
|(0.05
|)
|%
|(0.48
|)
|%
|(0.33
|)
|%
|(0.43
|)
|%
|0.60
|%
|Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|(0.51
|)
|%
|(0.37
|)
|%
|(0.46
|)
|%
|0.65
|%
|`
|Nonperforming Assets (6)
|Construction and land development
|$
|2,697
|$
|2,710
|$
|3,072
|$
|2,697
|$
|3,072
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|5,637
|7,786
|7,128
|5,637
|7,128
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|3,641
|4,174
|2,317
|3,641
|2,317
|Multifamily real estate
|113
|113
|33
|113
|33
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,647
|2,062
|2,107
|1,647
|2,107
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|2,285
|2,445
|9,993
|2,285
|9,993
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|11,397
|12,150
|12,600
|11,397
|12,600
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|3,406
|3,723
|4,629
|3,406
|4,629
|Auto
|223
|255
|500
|223
|500
|Consumer
|54
|54
|69
|54
|69
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|31,100
|$
|35,472
|$
|42,448
|$
|31,100
|$
|42,448
|Foreclosed property
|1,696
|1,696
|2,773
|1,696
|2,773
|Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|$
|32,796
|$
|37,168
|$
|45,221
|$
|32,796
|$
|45,221
|Construction and land development
|$
|299
|$
|304
|$
|—
|$
|299
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,257
|1,886
|3,727
|1,257
|3,727
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|433
|1,175
|148
|433
|148
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,897
|1,256
|1,114
|1,897
|1,114
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|990
|1,091
|1,560
|990
|1,560
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|3,013
|2,462
|5,699
|3,013
|5,699
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|882
|2,474
|826
|882
|826
|Auto
|241
|209
|166
|241
|166
|Consumer
|120
|173
|394
|120
|394
|Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing
|$
|9,132
|$
|11,030
|$
|13,634
|$
|9,132
|$
|13,634
|Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days
|$
|41,928
|$
|48,198
|$
|58,855
|$
|41,928
|$
|58,855
|NPAs / total outstanding loans
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.32
|%
|NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)
|0.25
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.35
|%
|NPAs / total assets
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.23
|%
|ALLL / nonaccrual loans
|320.86
|%
|286.98
|%
|378.20
|%
|320.86
|%
|378.20
|%
|ALLL/ nonperforming assets
|304.27
|%
|273.89
|%
|355.01
|%
|304.27
|%
|355.01
|%
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|Past Due Detail (6)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Construction and land development
|$
|1,357
|$
|744
|$
|1,903
|$
|1,357
|$
|1,903
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,230
|735
|1,870
|1,230
|1,870
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|1,965
|1,302
|2,144
|1,965
|2,144
|Multifamily real estate
|84
|—
|617
|84
|617
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,161
|11,089
|1,848
|1,161
|1,848
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|1,844
|807
|2,227
|1,844
|2,227
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|3,368
|406
|10,182
|3,368
|10,182
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|1,493
|1,092
|2,975
|1,493
|2,975
|Auto
|1,866
|1,548
|2,076
|1,866
|2,076
|Consumer
|689
|790
|1,166
|689
|1,166
|Other Commercial
|37
|631
|16
|37
|16
|Loans 30-59 days past due
|$
|15,094
|$
|19,144
|$
|27,024
|$
|15,094
|$
|27,024
|Construction and land development
|$
|—
|$
|58
|$
|547
|$
|—
|$
|547
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|152
|61
|1,380
|152
|1,380
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|127
|570
|1,721
|127
|1,721
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,438
|3,328
|1,190
|1,438
|1,190
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|272
|698
|818
|272
|818
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|2,925
|2,188
|1,533
|2,925
|1,533
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|363
|587
|1,044
|363
|1,044
|Auto
|249
|202
|376
|249
|376
|Consumer
|186
|317
|550
|186
|550
|Other Commercial
|—
|600
|—
|—
|—
|Loans 60-89 days past due
|$
|5,712
|$
|8,609
|$
|9,159
|$
|5,712
|$
|9,159
|Past Due and still accruing
|$
|29,938
|$
|38,783
|$
|49,817
|$
|29,938
|$
|49,817
|Past Due and still accruing / total loans
|0.23
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.36
|%
|Troubled Debt Restructurings
|Performing
|$
|10,313
|$
|11,335
|$
|13,961
|$
|10,313
|$
|13,961
|Nonperforming
|7,642
|7,365
|6,655
|7,642
|6,655
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|17,955
|$
|18,700
|$
|20,616
|$
|17,955
|$
|20,616
|Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|138,327
|$
|137,488
|$
|145,604
|$
|551,260
|$
|555,298
|FTE adjustment
|3,228
|3,164
|3,084
|12,591
|11,547
|Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|141,555
|$
|140,652
|$
|148,688
|$
|563,851
|$
|566,845
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|36,417
|29,938
|32,241
|125,806
|131,486
|Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|177,972
|$
|170,590
|$
|180,929
|$
|689,657
|$
|698,331
|Average earning assets
|$
|18,138,285
|$
|17,910,389
|$
|17,801,490
|$
|17,903,671
|$
|17,058,795
|Net interest margin
|3.03
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.32
|%
|Tangible Assets (2)
|Ending assets (GAAP)
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,935,657
|$
|19,628,449
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,628,449
|Less: Ending goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
|43,312
|46,537
|57,185
|43,312
|57,185
|Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|19,085,924
|$
|18,953,560
|$
|18,635,704
|$
|19,085,924
|$
|18,635,704
|Tangible Common Equity (2)
|Ending equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,710,071
|$
|2,694,439
|$
|2,708,490
|$
|2,710,071
|$
|2,708,490
|Less: Ending goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
|43,312
|46,537
|57,185
|43,312
|57,185
|Less: Perpetual preferred stock
|166,357
|166,357
|166,357
|166,357
|166,357
|Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,564,842
|$
|1,545,985
|$
|1,549,388
|$
|1,564,842
|$
|1,549,388
|Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,715,610
|$
|2,718,032
|$
|2,679,170
|$
|2,725,330
|$
|2,576,372
|Less: Average goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|Less: Average amortizable intangibles
|44,866
|48,179
|59,031
|49,999
|65,094
|Less: Average perpetual preferred stock
|166,356
|166,356
|166,356
|166,356
|93,658
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,568,828
|$
|1,567,937
|$
|1,518,223
|$
|1,573,415
|$
|1,482,060
|ROTCE (2)(3)
|Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|$
|44,812
|$
|71,598
|$
|56,463
|$
|252,049
|$
|152,570
|Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected
|2,548
|2,671
|3,079
|10,984
|13,093
|Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,360
|$
|74,269
|$
|59,542
|$
|263,033
|$
|165,663
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)
|11.98
|%
|18.79
|%
|15.60
|%
|16.72
|%
|11.18
|%
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating Measures (4)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|47,779
|$
|74,565
|$
|59,430
|$
|263,917
|$
|158,228
|Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax
|—
|—
|16,440
|11,609
|25,979
|Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|7
|—
|69
|9,712
|Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, net of tax
|4,058
|—
|—
|4,058
|—
|Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs, net of tax
|13,063
|—
|623
|13,775
|5,343
|Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
|56,784
|74,558
|76,493
|285,174
|179,838
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|2,967
|2,967
|2,967
|11,868
|5,658
|Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|53,817
|$
|71,591
|$
|73,526
|$
|273,306
|$
|174,180
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|119,944
|$
|95,343
|$
|121,668
|$
|419,195
|$
|413,349
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|3,225
|3,381
|3,897
|13,904
|16,574
|Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning
|—
|—
|20,810
|14,695
|31,116
|Less: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs
|16,536
|—
|789
|17,437
|6,764
|Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|100,183
|$
|91,962
|$
|96,172
|$
|373,159
|$
|358,895
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|36,417
|$
|29,938
|$
|32,241
|$
|125,806
|$
|131,486
|Plus: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,769
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of securities
|—
|9
|—
|87
|12,294
|Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock
|5,137
|—
|—
|5,137
|—
|Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,280
|$
|29,929
|$
|32,241
|$
|120,582
|$
|120,961
|Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|141,555
|$
|140,652
|$
|148,688
|$
|563,851
|$
|566,845
|Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|31,280
|29,929
|32,241
|120,582
|120,961
|Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|172,835
|$
|170,581
|$
|180,929
|$
|684,433
|$
|687,806
|Efficiency ratio
|68.64
|%
|56.95
|%
|68.41
|%
|61.91
|%
|60.19
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)
|57.96
|%
|53.91
|%
|53.15
|%
|54.52
|%
|52.18
|%
|Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)
|Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|53,817
|$
|71,591
|$
|73,526
|$
|273,306
|$
|174,180
|Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected
|2,548
|2,671
|3,079
|10,984
|13,093
|Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)
|$
|56,365
|$
|74,262
|$
|76,605
|$
|284,290
|$
|187,273
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,568,828
|$
|1,567,937
|$
|1,518,223
|$
|1,573,415
|$
|1,482,060
|Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|14.25
|%
|18.79
|%
|20.07
|%
|18.07
|%
|12.64
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|47,779
|$
|74,565
|$
|59,430
|$
|263,917
|$
|158,228
|Plus: Provision for credit losses
|(1,000
|)
|(18,850
|)
|(13,813
|)
|(60,888
|)
|87,141
|Plus: Income tax expense
|8,021
|16,368
|10,560
|54,842
|28,066
|Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning
|—
|—
|20,810
|14,695
|32,885
|Less: Gain on sale of securities
|—
|9
|—
|87
|12,294
|Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock
|5,137
|—
|—
|5,137
|—
|Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs
|16,536
|—
|789
|17,437
|6,764
|Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|66,199
|$
|72,074
|$
|77,776
|$
|284,779
|$
|300,790
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|2,967
|2,967
|2,967
|11,868
|5,658
|Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|63,232
|$
|69,107
|$
|74,809
|$
|272,911
|$
|295,132
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|75,667,759
|76,322,736
|78,740,351
|77,417,801
|78,875,668
|Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.95
|$
|3.53
|$
|3.74
|Adjusted Loans (9)
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP)
|$
|13,195,843
|$
|13,139,586
|$
|14,021,314
|$
|13,195,843
|$
|14,021,314
|Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)
|150,363
|466,609
|1,179,522
|150,363
|1,179,522
|Total adjusted loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,045,480
|$
|12,672,977
|$
|12,841,792
|$
|13,045,480
|$
|12,841,792
|Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP)
|$
|13,082,412
|$
|13,451,674
|$
|14,188,661
|$
|13,639,325
|$
|13,777,467
|Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs)
|288,204
|687,259
|1,445,602
|864,814
|1,091,921
|Total adjusted average loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,794,208
|$
|12,764,415
|$
|12,743,059
|$
|12,774,511
|$
|12,685,546
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Year Ended
|12/31/21
|09/30/21
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|12/31/20
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume (10)
|Refinance Volume
|$
|46,575
|$
|49,154
|$
|165,042
|$
|287,976
|$
|469,037
|Purchase Volume
|71,969
|93,819
|83,214
|322,492
|293,905
|Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale
|$
|118,544
|$
|142,973
|$
|248,256
|$
|610,468
|$
|762,942
|% of originations held for sale that are refinances
|39.3
|%
|34.4
|%
|66.5
|%
|47.2
|%
|61.5
|%
|Wealth
|Assets under management (AUM)
|$
|6,741,022
|$
|6,377,518
|$
|5,865,264
|$
|6,741,022
|$
|5,865,264
|Other Data
|End of period full-time employees
|1,876
|1,918
|1,879
|1,876
|1,879
|Number of full-service branches
|130
|130
|134
|130
|134
|Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs)
|148
|149
|156
|148
|156
|(1)
|These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
|(2)
|These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
|(3)
|These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
|(4)
|These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs (principally composed of real estate, leases and other assets write downs, gains or losses on related real estate sales, as well as severance associated with branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
|(5)
|All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
|(6)
|These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
|(7)
|The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
|(8)
|This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives.
|(9)
|These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020 and 2021. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company's organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company's PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.
|(10)
|Periods ended December 31, 2020 have been restated to adjust for certain mortgage loans held for investment that were previously included.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|180,963
|$
|255,648
|$
|172,307
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|618,714
|807,225
|318,974
|Federal funds sold
|2,824
|377
|2,013
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|802,501
|1,063,250
|493,294
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|3,481,650
|3,195,176
|2,540,419
|Securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|628,000
|535,722
|544,851
|Restricted stock, at cost
|76,825
|76,825
|94,782
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|20,861
|35,417
|96,742
|Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
|13,195,843
|13,139,586
|14,021,314
|Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
|99,787
|101,798
|160,540
|Total loans held for investment, net
|13,096,056
|13,037,788
|13,860,774
|Premises and equipment, net
|134,808
|159,588
|163,829
|Goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|Amortizable intangibles, net
|43,312
|46,537
|57,185
|Bank owned life insurance
|431,517
|430,341
|326,892
|Other assets
|413,706
|419,453
|514,121
|Total assets
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,935,657
|$
|19,628,449
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,207,324
|$
|5,328,838
|$
|4,368,703
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,403,744
|11,293,322
|11,354,062
|Total deposits
|16,611,068
|16,622,160
|15,722,765
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|117,870
|95,181
|100,888
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|250,000
|Long-term borrowings
|388,724
|290,584
|489,829
|Other liabilities
|237,063
|233,293
|356,477
|Total liabilities
|17,354,725
|17,241,218
|16,919,959
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $10.00 par value
|173
|173
|173
|Common stock, $1.33 par value
|100,101
|100,062
|104,169
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,807,368
|1,804,617
|1,917,081
|Retained earnings
|783,794
|760,164
|616,052
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|18,635
|29,423
|71,015
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,710,071
|2,694,439
|2,708,490
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,064,796
|$
|19,935,657
|$
|19,628,449
|Common shares outstanding
|75,663,648
|75,645,031
|78,729,212
|Common shares authorized
|200,000,000
|200,000,000
|200,000,000
|Preferred shares outstanding
|17,250
|17,250
|17,250
|Preferred shares authorized
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|125,195
|$
|124,999
|$
|142,108
|$
|508,770
|$
|574,871
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|401
|291
|117
|855
|1,270
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|11,757
|11,230
|10,414
|43,859
|43,585
|Nontaxable
|10,103
|9,859
|9,208
|38,875
|33,728
|Total interest and dividend income
|147,456
|146,379
|161,847
|592,359
|653,454
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|4,915
|5,837
|12,000
|27,117
|75,943
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|17
|22
|93
|108
|1,691
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|4,197
|3,032
|4,150
|13,874
|20,522
|Total interest expense
|9,129
|8,891
|16,243
|41,099
|98,156
|Net interest income
|138,327
|137,488
|145,604
|551,260
|555,298
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,000
|)
|(18,850
|)
|(13,813
|)
|(60,888
|)
|87,141
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|139,327
|156,338
|159,417
|612,148
|468,157
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,808
|7,198
|6,702
|27,122
|25,251
|Other service charges, commissions and fees
|1,625
|1,534
|1,692
|6,595
|6,292
|Interchange fees
|2,027
|2,203
|1,884
|8,279
|7,184
|Fiduciary and asset management fees
|7,239
|7,029
|6,107
|27,562
|23,650
|Mortgage banking income
|3,330
|4,818
|9,113
|21,022
|25,857
|Gains on securities transactions
|—
|9
|—
|87
|12,294
|Bank owned life insurance income
|3,286
|2,727
|2,057
|11,488
|9,554
|Loan-related interest rate swap fees
|1,443
|1,102
|2,704
|5,620
|15,306
|Other operating income
|9,659
|3,318
|1,982
|18,031
|6,098
|Total noninterest income
|36,417
|29,938
|32,241
|125,806
|131,486
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|57,970
|53,534
|57,649
|214,929
|206,662
|Occupancy expenses
|7,013
|7,251
|7,043
|28,718
|28,841
|Furniture and equipment expenses
|4,031
|4,040
|3,881
|15,950
|14,923
|Technology and data processing
|8,543
|7,534
|6,742
|30,200
|25,929
|Professional services
|4,680
|3,792
|3,797
|17,841
|13,007
|Marketing and advertising expense
|2,545
|2,548
|2,473
|9,875
|9,886
|FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance
|2,684
|2,172
|2,393
|9,482
|9,971
|Other taxes
|4,436
|4,432
|4,119
|17,740
|16,483
|Loan-related expenses
|1,715
|1,503
|2,004
|7,004
|9,515
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,225
|3,381
|3,897
|13,904
|16,574
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|20,810
|14,695
|31,116
|Other expenses
|23,102
|5,156
|6,860
|38,857
|30,442
|Total noninterest expenses
|119,944
|95,343
|121,668
|419,195
|413,349
|Income before income taxes
|55,800
|90,933
|69,990
|318,759
|186,294
|Income tax expense
|8,021
|16,368
|10,560
|54,842
|28,066
|Net income
|$
|47,779
|$
|74,565
|$
|59,430
|263,917
|158,228
|Dividends on preferred stock
|2,967
|2,967
|2,967
|11,868
|5,658
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|44,812
|$
|71,598
|$
|56,463
|$
|252,049
|$
|152,570
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.93
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.26
|$
|1.93
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense (1)
|Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense (1)
|Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
|(unaudited)
| (unaudited)
|Assets:
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|2,492,935
|$
|11,757
|1.87
|%
|$
|2,248,478
|$
|11,230
|1.98
|%
|Tax-exempt
|1,505,123
|12,788
|3.37
|%
|1,431,499
|12,480
|3.46
|%
|Total securities
|3,998,058
|24,545
|2.44
|%
|3,679,977
|23,710
|2.56
|%
|Loans, net (3) (4)
|13,082,412
|125,505
|3.81
|%
|13,451,674
|125,290
|3.70
|%
|Other earning assets
|1,057,815
|634
|0.24
|%
|778,738
|543
|0.28
|%
|Total earning assets
|$
|18,138,285
|$
|150,684
|3.30
|%
|$
|17,910,389
|$
|149,543
|3.31
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(99,940
|)
|(117,414
|)
|Total non-earning assets
|2,198,544
|2,263,595
|Total assets
|$
|20,236,889
|$
|20,056,570
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Transaction and money market accounts
|$
|8,447,579
|$
|1,208
|0.06
|%
|$
|8,345,410
|$
|1,501
|0.07
|%
|Regular savings
|1,100,511
|56
|0.02
|%
|1,058,284
|55
|0.02
|%
|Time deposits (5)
|1,941,420
|3,651
|0.75
|%
|2,109,131
|4,281
|0.81
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|11,489,510
|4,915
|0.17
|%
|11,512,825
|5,837
|0.20
|%
|Other borrowings (6)
|445,344
|4,214
|3.75
|%
|395,984
|3,054
|3.06
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|11,934,854
|$
|9,129
|0.30
|%
|$
|11,908,809
|$
|8,891
|0.30
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|5,371,709
|5,205,319
|Other liabilities
|214,716
|224,410
|Total liabilities
|$
|17,521,279
|$
|17,338,538
|Stockholders' equity
|2,715,610
|2,718,032
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,236,889
|$
|20,056,570
|Net interest income
|$
|141,555
|$
|140,652
|Interest rate spread
|3.00
|%
|3.01
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|(1)
|Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
|(2)
|Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
|(3)
|Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
|(4)
|Interest income on loans includes $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
|(5)
|Interest expense on time deposits includes amortization of $11,000 and $8,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, for the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
|(6)
|Interest expense on borrowings includes $203,000 for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
