Atlantic Union Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") AUB today reported net income available to common shareholders of $44.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.59 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $53.8 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $0.71, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $66.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Net income available to common shareholders was $252.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.26 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) were $273.3 million, diluted operating earnings per common share(1) were $3.53, and pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings(1) were $284.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

"Looking back at 2021, it was a challenging but successful year for Atlantic Union Bankshares," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "While there were ups and downs with the continuing pandemic, Atlantic Union had a strong finish to 2021 and we are optimistic as we enter 2022. We expect that loan growth will continue to show strength and credit losses will remain historically low due to the positive economic outlook. We made difficult choices to position the Company for long-term success through the strategic actions we took throughout the continuing pandemic and in the fourth quarter, and we remain optimistic that the lingering effects of the pandemic will continue to recede in 2022."

"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth and building long term value for our shareholders."

Strategic Initiatives

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company took certain actions to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment that included the closure of the Atlantic Union Bankshares operations center and consolidation of 16 branches, all expected to be completed in March 2022. These actions resulted in restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately $16.5 million primarily related to real estate, lease and other asset write downs, as well as severance costs.

Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company sold shares of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and recorded a gain in other income of $5.1 million.

Subordinated Notes Offering

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million.

The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to redeem its outstanding $150 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that were due to mature in 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), with such redemption effective during the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the redemption, the Company recorded additional interest expense of approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the acceleration of the related unamortized discount.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common stock in either open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. This Repurchase Program replaced the prior $125 million repurchase program that was fully utilized as of September 30, 2021 and was otherwise due to expire on June 30, 2022. There were no share repurchase transactions for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

The Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that had been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic ("COVID-19"). The PPP loan funding program expired on May 31, 2021. The Company had PPP loans with a recorded investment of $154.7 million and unamortized deferred fees of $4.4 million as of December 31, 2021. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan pay offs, the Company has processed $2.0 billion(*) of loan forgiveness on 16,000 PPP loans(*) since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) on 2,700 PPP loans for forgiveness.

(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income was $138.3 million, an increase from $137.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately $903,000 from the third quarter of 2021. The increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were primarily driven by higher investment income as a result of growth in the investment portfolio, and marginally higher interest and fees on loans, including PPP loan interest and fees. These increases in net interest income and net interest income (FTE) were partially offset by the previously mentioned unamortized discount acceleration. The fourth quarter net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.03% from the previous quarter, and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) also decreased 2 basis points during the same period to 3.10%. Earning asset yields declined by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the low interest rate environment on core loan and investment securities yields and the elevated but low yielding cash balances due to excess liquidity. The cost of funds increased by 1 basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher borrowing costs, primarily as a result of the previously mentioned acceleration of an unamortized discount.

The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting was $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The four quarters of 2021 and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,287 $ 20 $ (198 ) $ 4,109 For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 4,132 12 (202 ) 3,942 For the quarter ended September 30, 2021 4,176 (8 ) (203 ) 3,965 For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 4,449 (11 ) (203 ) 4,235 Total for the year ended December 31, 2021 $ 17,044 $ 13 $ (806 ) $ 16,251 For the years ending (estimated): 2022 5,166 (43 ) (829 ) 4,294 2023 3,843 (32 ) (852 ) 2,959 2024 3,108 (4 ) (877 ) 2,227 2025 2,422 (1 ) (900 ) 1,521 2026 1,947 — (926 ) 1,021 Thereafter 8,562 — (8,948 ) (386 ) Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at December 31, 2021 $ 25,048 $ (80 ) $ (13,332 ) $ 11,636

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the fourth quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of loans decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and remained low at 0.25% at December 31, 2021. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 decreased 7 basis points as compared to September 30, 2021, and were 13 basis points lower than at December 31, 2020. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $107.8 million at December 31, 2021, a $1.5 million decrease from the prior quarter primarily due to lower expected losses, reflecting the positive economic outlook, partially offset by the impact of loan growth in the current quarter.

Nonperforming Assets

At December 31, 2021, NPAs totaled $32.8 million, a decrease of $4.4 million from September 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at December 31, 2021 were 0.25%, a decrease of 3 basis points from September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total adjusted loans held for investment were 0.25% at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 4 basis points from 0.29% at September 30, 2021.

The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 31,100 $ 35,472 $ 36,399 $ 41,866 $ 42,448 Foreclosed properties 1,696 1,696 1,696 2,344 2,773 Total nonperforming assets $ 32,796 $ 37,168 $ 38,095 $ 44,210 $ 45,221

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Beginning Balance $ 35,472 $ 36,399 $ 41,866 $ 42,448 $ 39,023 Net customer payments (5,068 ) (4,719 ) (9,307 ) (4,133 ) (4,640 ) Additions 1,294 4,177 4,162 3,821 8,211 Charge-offs (598 ) (385 ) (183 ) (270 ) (146 ) Loans returning to accruing status — — (153 ) — — Transfers to foreclosed property — — 14 — — Ending Balance $ 31,100 $ 35,472 $ 36,399 $ 41,866 $ 42,448

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021

2021

2020

Beginning Balance $ 1,696 $ 1,696 $ 2,344 $ 2,773 $ 4,159 Additions of foreclosed property — — 14 — — Valuation adjustments — — — — (35 ) Proceeds from sales — — (572 ) (419 ) (1,357 ) Gains (losses) from sales — — (90 ) (10 ) 6 Ending Balance $ 1,696 $ 1,696 $ 1,696 $ 2,344 $ 2,773

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $29.9 million or 0.23% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2021, compared to $38.8 million or 0.30% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $49.8 million or 0.36% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $9.1 million or 0.07% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.0 million or 0.08% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, and $13.6 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $511,000 or 0.02% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $113,000 or less than 0.01% for the third quarter of 2021, and $1.8 million or 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $18.8 million in the previous quarter, and a negative provision for credit losses of $13.8 million recorded during the same quarter in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a negative provision of $1.5 million for loan losses and a provision of $500,000 for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2021, the ACL was $107.8 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $99.8 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $8.0 million. The ACL at December 31, 2021 decreased $1.5 million from September 30, 2021 due to lower expected losses than previously estimated as a result of ongoing economic improvements, benign credit quality metrics to date, risk rating upgrades during the quarter, and a positive macroeconomic outlook, and was comprised of a $2.0 million decrease in the ALLL and a $500,000 increase in the RUC.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans decreased slightly to 0.82% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.83% at September 30, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 0.76% at December 31, 2021 and 0.77% at September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $6.5 million to $36.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $29.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.1 million gain from the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock and increases in several other noninterest income categories, partially offset by a $1.5 million decline in mortgage banking income reflecting the seasonal drop in mortgage loan origination volumes in the fourth quarter of 2021. The other noninterest income increases from the prior quarter include an increase of $937,000 in unrealized gains on equity method investments, a seasonal increase of $610,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, a $559,000 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, an increase of $341,000 in loan interest rate swap fee income, and additional asset management fees of $210,000 due to growth in assets under management in the fourth quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $24.6 million to $119.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $95.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by restructuring expenses of $16.5 million related to the announced closure of the Company's operations center and the consolidation of 16 branches planned for March 2022. In addition, salaries and benefits increased $4.4 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by performance based variable incentive compensation and profit-sharing expenses, including a $500,000 contribution to the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP"). Other notable expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 include $1.4 million in expenses associated with strategic projects, $1.2 million in severance costs unrelated to branch closures, and approximately $900,000 in technology and data processing costs related to the termination of a software contract.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 14.4%, compared to 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of changes in the proportion of tax exempt income to pretax income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 17.2%, compared to 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2021, total assets were $20.1 billion, an increase of $129.1 million or approximately 2.6% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and an increase of $436.3 million or approximately 2.2% from December 31, 2020. Total assets have increased from the prior quarter primarily due to net growth in the investment securities portfolio, as well as growth in the loan portfolio, which was partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness.

At December 31, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) totaled $13.2 billion, including $150.4 million in PPP loans, an increase of $56.3 million or 1.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average loans at December 31, 2021 decreased $369.3 million or 10.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $372.5 million or 11.7% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, and average loans increased $29.8 million or 0.9% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) decreased $825.5 million or 5.9% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average loans decreased $1.1 billion or 7.8% from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(1), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) at December 31, 2021 increased $203.7 million or 1.6% from the same period in the prior year, and quarterly average loans during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $51.1 million or 0.4% from the same period in the prior year. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company processed $315.0 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 2,700 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $391.8 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,000 PPP loans(*) during the third quarter of 2021, and $429.3 million(*) of loan forgiveness on 3,100 PPP loans(*) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2021, total deposits were $16.6 billion, a decrease of $11.1 million or approximately 0.3% (annualized) from September 30, 2021, while average deposits increased $143.1 million or 3.4% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $888.3 million or 5.6% from December 31, 2020, and quarterly average deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $965.1 million or 6.1% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to additional liquidity of bank customers due to higher levels of government assistance programs since the start of COVID and increased savings. The decrease in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the run-off of time deposits.

The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.24 % 10.37 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.33 % 11.49 % 11.39 % Total capital ratio (2) 14.18 % 13.78 % 14.00 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.01 % 8.97 % 8.95 % Common equity to total assets 12.68 % 12.68 % 12.95 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.20 % 8.16 % 8.31 %

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.28 per common share, consistent with the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of $0.03, or approximately 12.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.



On December 10, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Repurchase Program to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common stock in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and /or Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. There were no share repurchase transactions during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Repurchase Program followed a prior $125 million share repurchase authorization that was approved by the Company's Board of Directors during the second quarter of 2021 and was fully utilized by September 30, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $250.0 million of 2.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2031. The 2031 Notes were sold at par resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and offering expenses, of approximately $246.9 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the 2031 Notes issuance to repay its outstanding $150 million of 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

(2) All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(*) Number and amount of PPP loans processed for forgiveness are rounded and approximate values.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 147,456 $ 146,379 $ 161,847 $ 592,359 $ 653,454 Interest expense 9,129 8,891 16,243 41,099 98,156 Net interest income 138,327 137,488 145,604 551,260 555,298 Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) (18,850 ) (13,813 ) (60,888 ) 87,141 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,327 156,338 159,417 612,148 468,157 Noninterest income 36,417 29,938 32,241 125,806 131,486 Noninterest expenses 119,944 95,343 121,668 419,195 413,349 Income before income taxes 55,800 90,933 69,990 318,759 186,294 Income tax expense 8,021 16,368 10,560 54,842 28,066 Net income 47,779 74,565 59,430 263,917 158,228 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 5,658 Net income available to common shareholders $ 44,812 $ 71,598 $ 56,463 $ 252,049 $ 152,570 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 150,684 $ 149,543 $ 164,931 $ 604,950 $ 665,001 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 141,555 140,652 148,688 563,851 566,845 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 177,972 170,590 180,929 689,657 698,331 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8) 66,199 72,074 77,776 284,779 300,790 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.94 $ 0.72 $ 3.26 $ 1.93 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.94 % 1.47 % 1.19 % 1.32 % 0.83 % Return on average equity (ROE) 6.98 % 10.88 % 8.82 % 9.68 % 6.14 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 11.98 % 18.79 % 15.60 % 16.72 % 11.18 % Efficiency ratio 68.64 % 56.95 % 68.41 % 61.91 % 60.19 % Net interest margin 3.03 % 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.08 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.32 % 3.15 % 3.32 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.30 % 3.31 % 3.69 % 3.38 % 3.90 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.52 % 0.34 % 0.80 % Cost of deposits 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.51 % Cost of funds 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.58 % Operating Measures (4) Adjusted operating earnings $ 56,784 $ 74,558 $ 76,493 $ 285,174 $ 179,838 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 53,817 71,591 73,526 273,306 174,180 Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 $ 3.53 $ 2.21 Adjusted operating ROA 1.11 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.43 % 0.94 % Adjusted operating ROE 8.30 % 10.88 % 11.36 % 10.46 % 6.98 % Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 14.25 % 18.79 % 20.07 % 18.07 % 12.64 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 57.96 % 53.91 % 53.15 % 54.52 % 52.18 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.59 $ 0.94 $ 0.72 $ 3.26 $ 1.93 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.59 0.94 0.72 3.26 1.93 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.28 0.28 0.25 1.09 1.00 Market value per share 37.29 36.85 32.94 37.29 32.94 Book value per common share 33.80 33.60 32.46 33.80 32.46 Tangible book value per common share (2) 20.79 20.55 19.78 20.79 19.78 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 15.93 9.88 11.50 11.44 17.07 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.10 1.10 1.01 1.10 1.01 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.79 1.79 1.67 1.79 1.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 75,654,336 76,309,355 78,721,530 77,399,902 78,858,726 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 75,667,759 76,322,736 78,740,351 77,417,801 78,875,668 Common shares outstanding at end of period 75,663,648 75,645,031 78,729,212 75,663,648 78,729,212





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.24 % 10.37 % 10.26 % 10.24 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.33 % 11.49 % 11.39 % 11.33 % 11.39 % Total capital ratio (5) 14.18 % 13.78 % 14.00 % 14.18 % 14.00 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 9.01 % 8.97 % 8.95 % 9.01 % 8.95 % Common equity to total assets 12.68 % 12.68 % 12.95 % 12.68 % 12.95 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.20 % 8.16 % 8.31 % 8.20 % 8.31 % Financial Condition Assets $ 20,064,796 $ 19,935,657 $ 19,628,449 $ 20,064,796 $ 19,628,449 Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) 13,195,843 13,139,586 14,021,314 13,195,843 14,021,314 Securities 4,186,475 3,807,723 3,180,052 4,186,475 3,180,052 Earning Assets 18,030,138 17,795,784 17,624,618 18,030,138 17,624,618 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Amortizable intangibles, net 43,312 46,537 57,185 43,312 57,185 Deposits 16,611,068 16,622,160 15,722,765 16,611,068 15,722,765 Borrowings 506,594 385,765 840,717 506,594 840,717 Stockholders' equity 2,710,071 2,694,439 2,708,490 2,710,071 2,708,490 Tangible common equity (2) 1,564,842 1,545,985 1,549,388 1,564,842 1,549,388 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 862,236 $ 877,351 $ 925,798 $ 862,236 $ 925,798 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,995,409 2,027,299 2,128,909 1,995,409 2,128,909 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,789,377 3,730,720 3,657,562 3,789,377 3,657,562 Multifamily real estate 778,626 776,287 814,745 778,626 814,745 Commercial & Industrial 2,542,243 2,580,190 3,263,460 2,542,243 3,263,460 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 607,337 624,347 671,949 607,337 671,949 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 816,524 822,971 822,866 816,524 822,866 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 560,796 557,803 596,996 560,796 596,996 Auto 461,052 425,436 401,324 461,052 401,324 Consumer 176,992 182,039 247,730 176,992 247,730 Other Commercial 605,251 535,143 489,975 605,251 489,975 Total loans held for investment $ 13,195,843 $ 13,139,586 $ 14,021,314 $ 13,195,843 $ 14,021,314 Deposits NOW accounts $ 4,176,032 $ 4,016,505 $ 3,621,181 $ 4,176,032 $ 3,621,181 Money market accounts 4,249,858 4,152,986 4,248,335 4,249,858 4,248,335 Savings accounts 1,121,297 1,079,735 904,095 1,121,297 904,095 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 452,193 546,199 654,224 452,193 654,224 Other time deposits 1,404,364 1,497,897 1,926,227 1,404,364 1,926,227 Time deposits 1,856,557 2,044,096 2,580,451 1,856,557 2,580,451 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,403,744 $ 11,293,322 $ 11,354,062 $ 11,403,744 $ 11,354,062 Demand deposits 5,207,324 5,328,838 4,368,703 5,207,324 4,368,703 Total deposits $ 16,611,068 $ 16,622,160 $ 15,722,765 $ 16,611,068 $ 15,722,765 Averages Assets $ 20,236,889 $ 20,056,570 $ 19,817,318 $ 19,977,551 $ 19,083,853 Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) 13,082,412 13,451,674 14,188,661 13,639,325 13,777,467 Loans held for sale 26,775 30,035 59,312 39,031 53,016 Securities 3,998,058 3,679,977 3,140,243 3,579,378 2,826,504 Earning assets 18,138,285 17,910,389 17,801,490 17,903,671 17,058,795 Deposits 16,861,219 16,718,144 15,896,149 16,541,286 14,950,295 Time deposits 1,941,420 2,109,131 2,571,639 2,201,039 2,643,229 Interest-bearing deposits 11,489,510 11,512,825 11,482,105 11,485,130 11,028,169 Borrowings 445,344 395,984 891,699 453,452 1,215,676 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,934,854 11,908,809 12,373,804 11,938,582 12,243,845 Stockholders' equity 2,715,610 2,718,032 2,679,170 2,725,330 2,576,372 Tangible common equity (2) 1,568,828 1,567,937 1,518,223 1,573,415 1,482,060





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 101,798 $ 118,261 $ 174,122 $ 160,540 $ 42,294 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — — 47,484 Add: Recoveries 1,720 2,153 1,617 8,218 6,755 Less: Charge-offs 2,231 2,266 3,386 10,083 18,193 Add: Provision for loan losses (1,500 ) (16,350 ) (11,813 ) (58,888 ) 82,200 Ending balance, ALLL $ 99,787 $ 101,798 $ 160,540 $ 99,787 $ 160,540 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 7,500 $ 10,000 $ 12,000 $ 10,000 $ 900 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — — 4,160 Add: Provision for unfunded commitments 500 (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) 4,940 Ending balance, RUC $ 8,000 $ 7,500 $ 10,000 $ 8,000 $ 10,000 Total ACL $ 107,787 $ 109,298 $ 170,540 $ 107,787 $ 170,540 ACL / total outstanding loans 0.82 % 0.83 % 1.22 % 0.82 % 1.22 % ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 0.83 % 0.86 % 1.33 % 0.83 % 1.33 % ALLL / total outstanding loans 0.76 % 0.77 % 1.14 % 0.76 % 1.14 % ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 0.76 % 0.80 % 1.25 % 0.76 % 1.25 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.09 % Provision for loan losses/ total average loans (0.05 ) % (0.48 ) % (0.33 ) % (0.43 ) % 0.60 % Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) (0.05 ) % (0.51 ) % (0.37 ) % (0.46 ) % 0.65 % ` Nonperforming Assets (6) Construction and land development $ 2,697 $ 2,710 $ 3,072 $ 2,697 $ 3,072 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 5,637 7,786 7,128 5,637 7,128 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,641 4,174 2,317 3,641 2,317 Multifamily real estate 113 113 33 113 33 Commercial & Industrial 1,647 2,062 2,107 1,647 2,107 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 2,285 2,445 9,993 2,285 9,993 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 11,397 12,150 12,600 11,397 12,600 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,406 3,723 4,629 3,406 4,629 Auto 223 255 500 223 500 Consumer 54 54 69 54 69 Nonaccrual loans $ 31,100 $ 35,472 $ 42,448 $ 31,100 $ 42,448 Foreclosed property 1,696 1,696 2,773 1,696 2,773 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 32,796 $ 37,168 $ 45,221 $ 32,796 $ 45,221 Construction and land development $ 299 $ 304 $ — $ 299 $ — Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,257 1,886 3,727 1,257 3,727 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 433 1,175 148 433 148 Commercial & Industrial 1,897 1,256 1,114 1,897 1,114 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 990 1,091 1,560 990 1,560 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,013 2,462 5,699 3,013 5,699 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 882 2,474 826 882 826 Auto 241 209 166 241 166 Consumer 120 173 394 120 394 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 9,132 $ 11,030 $ 13,634 $ 9,132 $ 13,634 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 41,928 $ 48,198 $ 58,855 $ 41,928 $ 58,855 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.25 % 0.32 % NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.25 % 0.35 % NPAs / total assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.23 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 320.86 % 286.98 % 378.20 % 320.86 % 378.20 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 304.27 % 273.89 % 355.01 % 304.27 % 355.01 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Past Due Detail (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 1,357 $ 744 $ 1,903 $ 1,357 $ 1,903 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,230 735 1,870 1,230 1,870 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,965 1,302 2,144 1,965 2,144 Multifamily real estate 84 — 617 84 617 Commercial & Industrial 1,161 11,089 1,848 1,161 1,848 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,844 807 2,227 1,844 2,227 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,368 406 10,182 3,368 10,182 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,493 1,092 2,975 1,493 2,975 Auto 1,866 1,548 2,076 1,866 2,076 Consumer 689 790 1,166 689 1,166 Other Commercial 37 631 16 37 16 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 15,094 $ 19,144 $ 27,024 $ 15,094 $ 27,024 Construction and land development $ — $ 58 $ 547 $ — $ 547 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 152 61 1,380 152 1,380 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 127 570 1,721 127 1,721 Commercial & Industrial 1,438 3,328 1,190 1,438 1,190 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 272 698 818 272 818 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 2,925 2,188 1,533 2,925 1,533 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 363 587 1,044 363 1,044 Auto 249 202 376 249 376 Consumer 186 317 550 186 550 Other Commercial — 600 — — — Loans 60-89 days past due $ 5,712 $ 8,609 $ 9,159 $ 5,712 $ 9,159 Past Due and still accruing $ 29,938 $ 38,783 $ 49,817 $ 29,938 $ 49,817 Past Due and still accruing / total loans 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.23 % 0.36 % Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 10,313 $ 11,335 $ 13,961 $ 10,313 $ 13,961 Nonperforming 7,642 7,365 6,655 7,642 6,655 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,955 $ 18,700 $ 20,616 $ 17,955 $ 20,616 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) (1) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,327 $ 137,488 $ 145,604 $ 551,260 $ 555,298 FTE adjustment 3,228 3,164 3,084 12,591 11,547 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 141,555 $ 140,652 $ 148,688 $ 563,851 $ 566,845 Noninterest income (GAAP) 36,417 29,938 32,241 125,806 131,486 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 177,972 $ 170,590 $ 180,929 $ 689,657 $ 698,331 Average earning assets $ 18,138,285 $ 17,910,389 $ 17,801,490 $ 17,903,671 $ 17,058,795 Net interest margin 3.03 % 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.08 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.10 % 3.12 % 3.32 % 3.15 % 3.32 % Tangible Assets (2) Ending assets (GAAP) $ 20,064,796 $ 19,935,657 $ 19,628,449 $ 20,064,796 $ 19,628,449 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 43,312 46,537 57,185 43,312 57,185 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,085,924 $ 18,953,560 $ 18,635,704 $ 19,085,924 $ 18,635,704 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,710,071 $ 2,694,439 $ 2,708,490 $ 2,710,071 $ 2,708,490 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 43,312 46,537 57,185 43,312 57,185 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,564,842 $ 1,545,985 $ 1,549,388 $ 1,564,842 $ 1,549,388 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,715,610 $ 2,718,032 $ 2,679,170 $ 2,725,330 $ 2,576,372 Less: Average goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 935,560 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 44,866 48,179 59,031 49,999 65,094 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356 166,356 166,356 166,356 93,658 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,568,828 $ 1,567,937 $ 1,518,223 $ 1,573,415 $ 1,482,060 ROTCE (2)(3) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 44,812 $ 71,598 $ 56,463 $ 252,049 $ 152,570 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 2,548 2,671 3,079 10,984 13,093 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 47,360 $ 74,269 $ 59,542 $ 263,033 $ 165,663 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 11.98 % 18.79 % 15.60 % 16.72 % 11.18 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 47,779 $ 74,565 $ 59,430 $ 263,917 $ 158,228 Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning, net of tax — — 16,440 11,609 25,979 Less: Gain on sale of securities, net of tax — 7 — 69 9,712 Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, net of tax 4,058 — — 4,058 — Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs, net of tax 13,063 — 623 13,775 5,343 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 56,784 74,558 76,493 285,174 179,838 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 5,658 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 53,817 $ 71,591 $ 73,526 $ 273,306 $ 174,180 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 119,944 $ 95,343 $ 121,668 $ 419,195 $ 413,349 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 3,225 3,381 3,897 13,904 16,574 Less: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning — — 20,810 14,695 31,116 Less: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs 16,536 — 789 17,437 6,764 Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 100,183 $ 91,962 $ 96,172 $ 373,159 $ 358,895 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 36,417 $ 29,938 $ 32,241 $ 125,806 $ 131,486 Plus: Losses related to balance sheet repositioning — — — — (1,769 ) Less: Gain on sale of securities — 9 — 87 12,294 Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock 5,137 — — 5,137 — Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 31,280 $ 29,929 $ 32,241 $ 120,582 $ 120,961 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 141,555 $ 140,652 $ 148,688 $ 563,851 $ 566,845 Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 31,280 29,929 32,241 120,582 120,961 Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 172,835 $ 170,581 $ 180,929 $ 684,433 $ 687,806 Efficiency ratio 68.64 % 56.95 % 68.41 % 61.91 % 60.19 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 57.96 % 53.91 % 53.15 % 54.52 % 52.18 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4) Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 53,817 $ 71,591 $ 73,526 $ 273,306 $ 174,180 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 2,548 2,671 3,079 10,984 13,093 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 56,365 $ 74,262 $ 76,605 $ 284,290 $ 187,273 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,568,828 $ 1,567,937 $ 1,518,223 $ 1,573,415 $ 1,482,060 Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.25 % 18.79 % 20.07 % 18.07 % 12.64 % Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (8) Net income (GAAP) $ 47,779 $ 74,565 $ 59,430 $ 263,917 $ 158,228 Plus: Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) (18,850 ) (13,813 ) (60,888 ) 87,141 Plus: Income tax expense 8,021 16,368 10,560 54,842 28,066 Plus: Net loss related to balance sheet repositioning — — 20,810 14,695 32,885 Less: Gain on sale of securities — 9 — 87 12,294 Less: Gain on Visa, Inc. Class B common stock 5,137 — — 5,137 — Plus: Branch closing and facility consolidation costs 16,536 — 789 17,437 6,764 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 66,199 $ 72,074 $ 77,776 $ 284,779 $ 300,790 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 5,658 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 63,232 $ 69,107 $ 74,809 $ 272,911 $ 295,132 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 75,667,759 76,322,736 78,740,351 77,417,801 78,875,668 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 0.95 $ 3.53 $ 3.74 Adjusted Loans (9) Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 13,195,843 $ 13,139,586 $ 14,021,314 $ 13,195,843 $ 14,021,314 Less: PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs) 150,363 466,609 1,179,522 150,363 1,179,522 Total adjusted loans (non-GAAP) $ 13,045,480 $ 12,672,977 $ 12,841,792 $ 13,045,480 $ 12,841,792 Average loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) (GAAP) $ 13,082,412 $ 13,451,674 $ 14,188,661 $ 13,639,325 $ 13,777,467 Less: Average PPP adjustments (net of deferred fees and costs) 288,204 687,259 1,445,602 864,814 1,091,921 Total adjusted average loans (non-GAAP) $ 12,794,208 $ 12,764,415 $ 12,743,059 $ 12,774,511 $ 12,685,546





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Year Ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume (10) Refinance Volume $ 46,575 $ 49,154 $ 165,042 $ 287,976 $ 469,037 Purchase Volume 71,969 93,819 83,214 322,492 293,905 Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 118,544 $ 142,973 $ 248,256 $ 610,468 $ 762,942 % of originations held for sale that are refinances 39.3 % 34.4 % 66.5 % 47.2 % 61.5 % Wealth Assets under management (AUM) $ 6,741,022 $ 6,377,518 $ 5,865,264 $ 6,741,022 $ 5,865,264 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,876 1,918 1,879 1,876 1,879 Number of full-service branches 130 130 134 130 134 Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs) 148 149 156 148 156

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. (3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally. (4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude the gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs (principally composed of real estate, leases and other assets write downs, gains or losses on related real estate sales, as well as severance associated with branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives. (5) All ratios at December 31, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed. (6) These balances reflect the impact of the CARES Act and the Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans. (7) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets, gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives. (8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, gains or losses related to balance sheet repositioning (principally composed of gains and losses on debt extinguishment), gains or losses on sale of securities, gains on the sale of Visa, Inc. Class B common stock, as well as branch closing and facility consolidation costs. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the combined economic results of the organization's operations. Prior periods reflect adjustments for previously announced branch closing and corporate expense reduction initiatives. (9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during 2020 and 2021. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company's organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company's PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee. (10) Periods ended December 31, 2020 have been restated to adjust for certain mortgage loans held for investment that were previously included.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 180,963 $ 255,648 $ 172,307 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 618,714 807,225 318,974 Federal funds sold 2,824 377 2,013 Total cash and cash equivalents 802,501 1,063,250 493,294 Securities available for sale, at fair value 3,481,650 3,195,176 2,540,419 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 628,000 535,722 544,851 Restricted stock, at cost 76,825 76,825 94,782 Loans held for sale, at fair value 20,861 35,417 96,742 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 13,195,843 13,139,586 14,021,314 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 99,787 101,798 160,540 Total loans held for investment, net 13,096,056 13,037,788 13,860,774 Premises and equipment, net 134,808 159,588 163,829 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 Amortizable intangibles, net 43,312 46,537 57,185 Bank owned life insurance 431,517 430,341 326,892 Other assets 413,706 419,453 514,121 Total assets $ 20,064,796 $ 19,935,657 $ 19,628,449 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,207,324 $ 5,328,838 $ 4,368,703 Interest-bearing deposits 11,403,744 11,293,322 11,354,062 Total deposits 16,611,068 16,622,160 15,722,765 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 117,870 95,181 100,888 Other short-term borrowings — — 250,000 Long-term borrowings 388,724 290,584 489,829 Other liabilities 237,063 233,293 356,477 Total liabilities 17,354,725 17,241,218 16,919,959 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 173 173 Common stock, $1.33 par value 100,101 100,062 104,169 Additional paid-in capital 1,807,368 1,804,617 1,917,081 Retained earnings 783,794 760,164 616,052 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,635 29,423 71,015 Total stockholders' equity 2,710,071 2,694,439 2,708,490 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,064,796 $ 19,935,657 $ 19,628,449 Common shares outstanding 75,663,648 75,645,031 78,729,212 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 17,250 17,250 Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 125,195 $ 124,999 $ 142,108 $ 508,770 $ 574,871 Interest on deposits in other banks 401 291 117 855 1,270 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 11,757 11,230 10,414 43,859 43,585 Nontaxable 10,103 9,859 9,208 38,875 33,728 Total interest and dividend income 147,456 146,379 161,847 592,359 653,454 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,915 5,837 12,000 27,117 75,943 Interest on short-term borrowings 17 22 93 108 1,691 Interest on long-term borrowings 4,197 3,032 4,150 13,874 20,522 Total interest expense 9,129 8,891 16,243 41,099 98,156 Net interest income 138,327 137,488 145,604 551,260 555,298 Provision for credit losses (1,000 ) (18,850 ) (13,813 ) (60,888 ) 87,141 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,327 156,338 159,417 612,148 468,157 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,808 7,198 6,702 27,122 25,251 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,625 1,534 1,692 6,595 6,292 Interchange fees 2,027 2,203 1,884 8,279 7,184 Fiduciary and asset management fees 7,239 7,029 6,107 27,562 23,650 Mortgage banking income 3,330 4,818 9,113 21,022 25,857 Gains on securities transactions — 9 — 87 12,294 Bank owned life insurance income 3,286 2,727 2,057 11,488 9,554 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 1,443 1,102 2,704 5,620 15,306 Other operating income 9,659 3,318 1,982 18,031 6,098 Total noninterest income 36,417 29,938 32,241 125,806 131,486 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 57,970 53,534 57,649 214,929 206,662 Occupancy expenses 7,013 7,251 7,043 28,718 28,841 Furniture and equipment expenses 4,031 4,040 3,881 15,950 14,923 Technology and data processing 8,543 7,534 6,742 30,200 25,929 Professional services 4,680 3,792 3,797 17,841 13,007 Marketing and advertising expense 2,545 2,548 2,473 9,875 9,886 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 2,684 2,172 2,393 9,482 9,971 Other taxes 4,436 4,432 4,119 17,740 16,483 Loan-related expenses 1,715 1,503 2,004 7,004 9,515 Amortization of intangible assets 3,225 3,381 3,897 13,904 16,574 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 20,810 14,695 31,116 Other expenses 23,102 5,156 6,860 38,857 30,442 Total noninterest expenses 119,944 95,343 121,668 419,195 413,349 Income before income taxes 55,800 90,933 69,990 318,759 186,294 Income tax expense 8,021 16,368 10,560 54,842 28,066 Net income $ 47,779 $ 74,565 $ 59,430 263,917 158,228 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 11,868 5,658 Net income available to common shareholders $ 44,812 $ 71,598 $ 56,463 $ 252,049 $ 152,570 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.94 $ 0.72 $ 3.26 $ 1.93 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.94 $ 0.72 $ 3.26 $ 1.93





AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited)

Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,492,935 $ 11,757 1.87 % $ 2,248,478 $ 11,230 1.98 % Tax-exempt 1,505,123 12,788 3.37 % 1,431,499 12,480 3.46 % Total securities 3,998,058 24,545 2.44 % 3,679,977 23,710 2.56 % Loans, net (3) (4) 13,082,412 125,505 3.81 % 13,451,674 125,290 3.70 % Other earning assets 1,057,815 634 0.24 % 778,738 543 0.28 % Total earning assets $ 18,138,285 $ 150,684 3.30 % $ 17,910,389 $ 149,543 3.31 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (99,940 ) (117,414 ) Total non-earning assets 2,198,544 2,263,595 Total assets $ 20,236,889 $ 20,056,570 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 8,447,579 $ 1,208 0.06 % $ 8,345,410 $ 1,501 0.07 % Regular savings 1,100,511 56 0.02 % 1,058,284 55 0.02 % Time deposits (5) 1,941,420 3,651 0.75 % 2,109,131 4,281 0.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,489,510 4,915 0.17 % 11,512,825 5,837 0.20 % Other borrowings (6) 445,344 4,214 3.75 % 395,984 3,054 3.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,934,854 $ 9,129 0.30 % $ 11,908,809 $ 8,891 0.30 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,371,709 5,205,319 Other liabilities 214,716 224,410 Total liabilities $ 17,521,279 $ 17,338,538 Stockholders' equity 2,715,610 2,718,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,236,889 $ 20,056,570 Net interest income $ 141,555 $ 140,652 Interest rate spread 3.00 % 3.01 % Cost of funds 0.20 % 0.19 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.12 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%. (2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding. (4) Interest income on loans includes $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions. (5) Interest expense on time deposits includes amortization of $11,000 and $8,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, for the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions. (6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $203,000 for both the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.



