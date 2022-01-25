Ideal Protein Announces Appointment of Dawn Halkuff as Chief Executive Officer

GATINEAU, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Protein, the owner of a proprietary, medically developed weight loss protocol, today announced the appointment of Dawn Halkuff to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Halkuff succeeds Melanie Stack, who had been President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Protein since 2019. Ms. Stack is stepping down to focus on her family in the United Kingdom.



"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a mission-based and science-driven organization at a time in which there are unprecedented challenges for people across the world managing their weight and their health," said Ms. Halkuff. "I value deeply the partnerships we have with our healthcare providers and coaches who are the keys to our success in helping patients transform their lives, and I will work tirelessly with the Ideal Protein team and our clinic partners to ensure they have all the tools they need to support their patients' journeys to optimal health."

Ms. Halkuff is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and weight loss fields. Prior to Ideal Protein, she was Chief Commercial Officer at TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), where she built the company's prenatal vitamins business into a meaningful pharmaceutical organization in the U.S. market. Ms. Halkuff previously held senior roles with Pfizer in the company's global wellness and women's health business units, respectively. Prior to Pfizer, Ms. Halkuff headed up global innovation for Weight Watchers International. Ms. Halkuff currently serves on the boards of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and the Society for Women's Health Research.

"Our board is thrilled that Dawn will lead Ideal Protein through and beyond this time in which so many things are working against people being able to live their healthiest lives," said Ann Sardini, Chair of the Board of Directors at Ideal Protein. "We are incredibly grateful to Melanie for her exemplary leadership during the past several years to set Ideal Protein on a path for sustained success, and we wish her and her family the best."

About Ideal Protein

Ideal Protein's mission is to empower people to achieve transformational, lasting weight loss and live healthier lives. Ideal Protein's medically developed, nutritionally based Protocol targets the root cause of weight gain through a low-carb, low-fat, adequate protein diet. The three-phase Protocol is delivered through 1:1 coaching and provides education and ongoing support from weight loss through weight maintenance. The Ideal Protein Weight Loss Protocol is easy to implement and makes the weight loss conversation simpler. For more than 15 years, thousands of healthcare providers across North America have offered Ideal Protein to their patients, providing a safe and effective solution for patients who wish to lose weight and live healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.idealprotein.com.

Media Contact: Cindy Bubniak at Cbubniak@idealprotein.com

