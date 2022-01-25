American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) CBD Water with Vessl® Cap Technology Launched on eBay, Groupon and AmericanGreenCBD.com

The Vessl® Patented Delivery System Provides Rapid and Greater CBD Absorption

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green, Inc. OTC announced today that it has launched Axis brand bottled Hemp water made with CBD isolate, on eBay , Groupon, and in its online store at AmericanGreenCBD.com. The Hemp is infused into the water by Vessl® Corporation's patented Nitrogen-Pressurized Cap With Sonic, Nano- Emulsification which provides the body faster and more absorption of the ingredients, thus providing more relief. When the closure is twisted, the ingredients are propelled from the chamber under pressure from nitrogen and instantly mixed with the water inside the bottle.

American Green has been analyzing the Vessl® patented cap delivery system for more than a year and the company has also been working to develop flavors for its own CBD water. During the R&D stages, we found that the Axis brand incorporated the patented Vessl® technology in delivering their tasty line of Four drinkable CBD products.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIfBavu4skE

Kevin Davis, Vice President of Online Sales for American Green, said, "We are excited to distribute all four of the Axis products because, from our research, we found out that it is very difficult to make a CBD infused drink that tastes great and is delivered to the body scientifically to provide maximum absorption. All four of Axis brands' CBD waters have amazing taste and performance. CBD is naturally bitter so it takes the proper blend of a great delivery system, multiple high-end ingredients, and purified water to get it right and Axis has done it. Each 6 oz water bottle contains 25 mg of CBD isolate derived from a USDA-certified organic industrial hemp plant. Each bottle is infused with electrolytes and is gluten and dairy-free."

Ja-nice Johnson, Axis founder, said, "I have been looking for a distribution partner for a long time and I have finally found one that I love. American Green has the experience and the track record of selling online in their own CBD store as well as on Amazon, eBay, and Groupon. They have been very easy to work with and I expect great success with our product distribution through American Green. I would also like to add that a portion of all sales goes to the American Cancer Society."

Special introductory Axis Launch Offer 4 pack

Axis Hemp Drink is available in 4 flavors: Berry, Lemon, Mango, and Strawberry. We are currently offering a special introductory 4 pack through February 28th for $19.99 with free shipping.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green's Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Sweet Virginia Grow Cannabis Operation https://americangreen.com/live/

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainably initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.