VitalHub Announces Expansion Sale of Transforming Systems' SHREWD WaitLess Solution to Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") VHI is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing sale of wholly owned subsidiary Transforming Systems' ("TS") proprietary SHREWD WaitLess module to the Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (the "CCG" or "Kent and Medway").



The CCG has agreed to a two-year licensing agreement for the SHREWD WaitLess product, which empowers patients and support system wide load-balancing through the WaitLess App. By presenting combined live waiting times across MIUs, UTCs, WICs and EDs and indicative travel time information across the locality, SHREWD WaitLess provides detailed site and service information for each location, enabling patients to make informed decisions on where they choose to be seen.

This expansion sale stems from the CCG's need to improve load balancing and patient overflow across sites, to alleviate excess pressures and over-burdened care services. Spanning four regional areas, four trusts, and eleven centres across twenty self-presenting sites, the CCG employs over 500 staff members, and is responsible for serving a population nearing two million individuals.

SHREWD WaitLess enables the public to choose their destination for treatment by utilizing live wait time data and travel time; combining these to give the public the quickest overall location for treatment. This sale increases the footprint of VitalHub products and services used across Kent and Medway, which currently include Transforming System's Resilience, Action, and Region products, and Intouch with Health products; and will help to increase organizational efficiencies and reduce pressures across the CCG.

"This sale is a testament to the strength of the relationship cultivated with Kent and Medway, and the considerable value driven from the use of our solutions," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. "As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust to a ‘new-normal', healthcare systems are demonstrating strong demand for digital tools that improve patient overview, and help improve resource utilization and capacity allocation. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Kent and Medway, as we continue to deploy our products and services on an international basis."

ABOUT KENT AND MEDWAY CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP

NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group ("CCG") is the NHS organisation that plans and buys healthcare services to meet the needs of their population. The CCG was formed in April 2020 by bringing together eight smaller CCGs. Creating one CCG was a vital step towards Kent and Medway becoming an integrated care system, with health and care organizations working together much more closely than in the past. The focus of the CCG is to deliver a more coherent strategy for Kent and Medway, to promote consistent healthcare outcomes, and to address inequality and inequity across the region. The CCG has an annual budget of £3.211 billion, serves a population of 1.8 million, and employs over 500 individuals.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

