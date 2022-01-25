FTI Consulting Appoints Patrick Tucker to Lead Strategic Communications' M&A and Activism Practice in the Americas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointment of Patrick Tucker as a Senior Managing Director and Americas Head of the Strategic Communications segment's Mergers & Acquisitions and Activism practice, based in New York. Mr. Tucker will be responsible for leading and growing work for clients facing high-stakes transactions and shareholder activism communications challenges.
Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Tucker served as leader of Abernathy McGregor's M&A and Activism practice. Mr. Tucker brings a depth of experience on all aspects of domestic and cross-border M&A, such as interloping bidders, complex structures, antitrust litigation, foreign ownership review and shareholder challenges. He has led major transaction assignments for organizations including Advent International, BDT & Company, Carlyle Group, Conoco Phillips, Intuit, KKR, Keurig Dr Pepper, JAB Holdings, Royalty Pharma, Repsol, Symbotic, Sanofi, Tapestry, TPG and T-Mobile.
He has also helped clients create communications strategies to manage the evolving field of shareholder engagement, including economic activists, vocal institutional investors and environmental, social, and governance funds. He has supported clients such as AECOM, Callaway Golf, F5, International Flavors & Fragrances, LogMeIn, Nuance and Office Depot on critical shareholder engagement strategies.
"Having Pat at the helm of our M&A and Activism communications practice in the Americas strengthens our offering not just regionally, but globally," said Brian Kennedy, Head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. "His experience, expertise and successful track record in our industry make him a tremendous addition to our team as we sharpen our focus on serving clients facing complex transaction communications challenges."
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Tucker said, "Transactions are subject to scrutiny from all stakeholders, creating new and rapidly evolving challenges for dealmakers. There is no better platform to help clients navigate the increasing complexity of moving transactions from strategy to value creation than FTI Consulting. The firm's core capital markets expertise, proxy voting insights and strategic positioning capabilities creates a compelling proposition to help clients address the next generation of shareholder activism. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues around the world to further enhance our offering and help clients unlock value."
Mr. Tucker is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance and the National Investor Relations Institute. In 2019, he was named to PR Week's 40 Under 40 list.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
Media Contact:
Manisha Chowdhury
+44 790 018988
Manisha.Chowdhury@fticonsulting.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.