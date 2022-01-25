New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221931/?utm_source=GNW

Qiagen, Romer Labs Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Erber Group, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Elabscience and Creative Diagnostics.



The global food testing kits market is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The food testing kits market consists of sales of food testing kits by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specifically designed for testing and detection of pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergen, and mycotoxin in the food.These kits are more efficient and effective to test the integrity and quality of foods.



Food testing is important for standard quality control and it begins with laboratory or field testing.



The main types of technologies included in food testing kits are PCR-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based testing kits.PCR-based food testing kits are used to detect foodborne bacteria and other essential food safety and quality targets rapidly and accurately.



Rapid reporting will empower users' operations, allowing for speedier product release and intervention.Food safety PCR assays detect key pathogens and other relevant targets in food and environmental materials in a qualitative manner.



The food testing kits target pathogens, meat species, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins, others. The different types of samples include meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits and vegetables, cereals, grains, and pulses, nuts, seeds, and spices and others.



North America was the largest region in the food testing kits market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food testing kits market.Rapid analytical food testing kits (RAFT), a new technology that allows people to use kits that detect and identify food pathogens, food allergens, food adulterants, pesticide leftovers, food pathogens, antibiotics/drug residues, and other harmful food toxins that contaminate the food products.



These kits enable users to gain more assurance and check the quality of their food as well as protecting them from illnesses. For instance, in June 2019, Oak Analytics, US-based start-up launched Raman 1.0 handheld spectrometer coupled with advancements in micro-optics, cloud technology, machine learning algorithms, and mobile AI technologies for instant authentication of products, beginning with edible oil for adulteration. The Raman-1 spectrometer is a chalkboard duster-sized device that can be used to scan any transparent packaging without opening it and the results are displayed over the mobile app.



The rising cases of food-borne illness is expected to propel the growth of the food testing kits market in the coming years.The term food-borne illness is a condition induced by intake of contaminated food or drink.



Food testing kits can be of great use to reduce the chances of ingesting contaminated food and hence, reducing food-borne illnesses.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2020, every year an estimated 600 million individuals, nearly one out of every ten people on the planet become unwell after eating tainted food.



The surge in food-borne illness has lead to increased focus on food safety for people, thereby contributing to the growth of the food testing kits market.



In September 2021, Battery Ventures, a US-based technology-focused investment firm acquired ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Battery Ventures aims to target the food safety kits technological market.



Battery ventures will leverage the safety and development labs of ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH to enter the food safety sector. ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing diagnostic test kits for detection of GMOs, food allergens, vitamins, pathogens, and other substances.



The countries covered in the Food Testing Kits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

