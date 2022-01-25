New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221881/?utm_source=GNW
Furthermore, with the utilization of essential oils in aromatherapy, consumers can experience healing benefits with the innovative temperature-controlled gentle diffusing technology.
Diffusers used in spa and other relaxation applications have different light modes and intensity settings, which help create an extremely pleasant ambiance.
Key Market Trends
Increased Demand in Spas and Wellness Centers
Growing prevalence of spas and wellness centers, primarily due to a rise in demand among aging baby boomers, high net worth clients, and a time-poor population in greater need of relaxation for enhanced health, has highly impacted the demand for aromatherapy diffusers at these centers. High efficacy of essential oil diffusers in relieving stress levels and anxiety has drawn a greater interest in wellness centers strategizing to attract more customers and provide better and effective services. Moreover, these facilities are progressively installing such products in order to boost the sense of luxury and affluence amongst consumers, further supplementing the appeal of aromatic diffusers in the market.
United States holds the Largest Share in the Market
The United States spa industry has surpassed USD 18.3 billion, according to a report by the International SPA Association (ISPA). ISPA states the industry continues to experience steady growth with increases in overall revenue, locations, number of spa visits, and revenue per visit. The rise in the number of spa stores being introduced across several countries including United States, coupled with a rise in the number of spa visits, is one of the key driving factors for sales of aromatherapy diffusers in spa centers in the country.
Competitive Landscape
Market players are inclining toward designing those consumer products that offer increased comfort and convenience. Along with this, the consumer-tech industry is too thriving, with abundant products and services enhancing people's lives. Artificial intelligence, built into products and mobile applications, is customizing the consumers' experiences. Augmented and virtual reality is being used in multiple ways, including homecare, education, and healthcare. Some of the major players in the aromatherapy diffuser market in North America are Puzhen Life, Now Foods, Aromis Aromatherapy, and INNOGEAR among others.
